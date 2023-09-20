Ford Patents C-Shaped Floor-Mounted Airbag
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Sep-23 11:24 AM IST
Highlights
- Ford's patent application reveals a floor-mounted airbag system designed to enhance occupant protection during collisions by rapidly deploying a C-shaped airbag
- This safety technology is suitable for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
- It is not confirmed that Ford will implement this airbag technology in its production vehicles
Ford has recently filed a patent application for an innovative safety feature aimed at enhancing occupant protection in the event of a collision. This technology, outlined in the application, is versatile and has potential applications in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
According to the abstract from the patent filing, “A vehicle includes a vehicle body defining an interior cabin. The interior cabin includes a passenger compartment and a cargo compartment. The vehicle body includes a floor below the interior cabin. An airbag is supported on the floor and is inflatable upwardly from the floor between the passenger compartment and the cargo compartment. A retractor is fixed to the vehicle body above the airbag. A tether extends from the retractor to the airbag.”
Also Read: Ford To Introduce Bronco SUV In China In 2024
The core concept involves a floor-mounted airbag positioned between the rear seats and the cargo area, concealed beneath the cargo area's floor. This airbag deployment system incorporates at least one tether and retractor mechanism discreetly housed behind a trim piece along the side pillar.
In the event of a collision, the airbag would rapidly inflate, and the retractor would swiftly pull the tether, ensuring a quicker and more effective deployment. The airbag's design takes on a C-shaped form, extending to cover not only the seatback but also the surrounding walls. Importantly, the airbag curtain is designed to be taller than the rear seats, potentially reaching up to the vehicle's roof. This design serves as a barrier, effectively preventing any objects in the cargo area from impacting passengers in the rear seats.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
