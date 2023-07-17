  • Home
Ford Files Patent for Innovative Trailer with Integrated Battery Pack and Electric Motor

Ford states that it will enhance manoeuvrability and provide backup power for electric vehicles and equipment.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Jul-23 02:48 PM IST
Highlights
  • The trailer's battery pack can store electrical energy and be recharged through a dedicated port
  • Electric motors within the trailer enable easy movement and positioning of the trailer
  • It allows improved manoeuvrability and convenience at campsites or job sites

Ford has filed a patent that introduces a trailer equipped with an integrated battery pack and electric motors. The concept of this trailer aims to facilitate easy positioning of the trailer at campsites or job sites while also providing backup power for both the towing electric vehicle (EV) and various tools and appliances. It also focuses on utility, employing electric motors solely for manoeuvring the trailer when the towing vehicle is parked. This battery box could offer backup power to an EV while driving in remote areas with limited access to charging infrastructure.

 

The patent, filed on January 13 and recently published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 13, describes a charging trailer featuring a trailer body, wheels and tires, rechargeable batteries, ports for recharging the internal battery pack and supplying power to external devices. Additionally, the trailer incorporates electric motors and a controller for enhanced manoeuvrability.

 

According to the abstract from the USPTO filing, “A charging trailer is provided and includes one or more motors to manoeuvre the charging trailer, a rechargeable battery pack for storing electrical energy, a recharging port for receiving electrical power from a charger to recharge the rechargeable battery pack, and one or more charging ports for charging one or more pieces of electrically powered equipment with the electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery pack. The charging trailer also includes a controller for controlling the movement of the charging trailer to position the charging trailer in a used position to charge one or more pieces of electrically powered equipment.”

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

