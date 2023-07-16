Honda and Acura Recall 125,000 Vehicles Over Brake Issue in the United States

Honda and Acura have issued a recall for approximately 1.25 lakh vehicles due to a brake problem that could lead to a loss of brake function in the United States. The affected models include the Honda Civic (2020–2021), Passport (2021–2023), Pilot (2021–2022), and Ridgeline (2020–2023), as well as the Acura MDX (2020).

The point of concern is due to a manufacturing defect that can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the brake booster due to improper assembly of the tie rod fastener. This issue can lead to a weakening or complete failure of the brakes, posing a safety risk and increasing the potential for accidents. Although two warranty claims have been reported, no accidents or injuries have taken place as per the report.

Honda and Acura will notify owners of the affected vehicles by August 7, 2023. To determine if their vehicle is included in the recall, owners can refer to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the US Department of Transport recalls website. Honda will also send out official recall notices in August to ensure that owners are aware of the issue and can take the necessary steps to address it. Owners are urged to take the recall seriously and respond promptly to the notifications in order to have their vehicles inspected and repaired as necessary. By doing so, they can maintain optimal braking performance and ensure their safety on the road.