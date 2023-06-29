Honda Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Globally Due to Rear View Camera Issue

Honda Motor has issued a global recall of 1.3 million vehicles due to a potential problem with the rearview camera image, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Vehicles affected by the recall are the Odessey manufactured between 2018 to 2023, the Pilot manufactured between 2019 and 2022 and the Passport manufactured between 2019-2023. The recall is issued due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, which may cause the rearview camera image to fail to appear on the display. Honda confirmed that the recall encompasses 1.2 million vehicles in the United States, 88,000 in Canada, and 16,000 in Mexico.

Models affected are the Odyssey, Pilot and Passport, built between 2018 to 2023





"If the [Media Oriented Systems Transport] communication is lost for more than 20 seconds, the rearview camera function will fail when the vehicle is in the reverse gear, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," Honda said in the recall notice.

In an effort to address the problem, Honda had previously extended the warranty coverage for vehicles affected by this issue in 2021. The carmaker disclosed to the NHTSA that it had received a total of 273,870 warranty claims related to the rearview camera problem from May 2017 to June of this year. No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the recalled vehicles.

As part of the recall, authorised Honda dealerships will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connections. Additionally, a straightening cover will be placed over the vehicle cable connector to ensure proper connectivity with the audio display unit.

