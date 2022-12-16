Ford's Upcoming Mid-Size Electric Crossover Teased

Ford has released a new teaser of its upcoming electric crossover which will be assembled in Cologne. Martin Sander, General Manager - Ford is seen showing some skin of the car while the preview showing its silhouette was shared on Twitter by Ford Europe's marketing head - Peter Zillig. Details about the EV are yet to be shared aside from the fact it will be underpinned by the MEB platform developed by the Volkswagen Group. We also expect some of the technical specifications to be in line with those of the ID.4.

The upcoming Crossover will be positioned above the all-electric version of the Puma compact crossover which will be assembled in Romania and is likely to hit the road in 2024. The Dearborn-based marque has also promised a "Sport Crossover" positioned between the model teased here and the already available Mustang Mach-E. We expect it to be a slightly lowered SUV with a swoopy roofline.

From we have gathered so far, the upcoming EV will have more rugged styling than the VW ID.4. It appears to have a boxy design that gives it a distinct visual identity and distinguishes it from the ID.4 which has more pf a curved silhouette. Ford has confirmed that the new EV will do 500 km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. As for the "Sport Crossover," it could get the dual-motor setup sourced from the ID.5 GTX, punching around 300 bhp.