  • Home
  • News
  • Ford's Upcoming Mid-Size Electric Crossover Teased

Ford's Upcoming Mid-Size Electric Crossover Teased

The upcoming Crossover will be positioned above the all-electric version of the Puma compact crossover which will be assembled in Romania and is likely to hit the road in 2024.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Dec-22 09:20 PM IST
Ford's Upcoming Mid-Size Electric Crossover Teased banner
Highlights
  • Ford's upcoming EV will share its underpinnings with the VW ID.4.
  • It's expected to have a more boxy silhouette.
  • It will be positioned above the Puma EV Crossover.

Ford has released a new teaser of its upcoming electric crossover which will be assembled in Cologne. Martin Sander, General Manager - Ford is seen showing some skin of the car while the preview showing its silhouette was shared on Twitter by Ford Europe's marketing head - Peter Zillig. Details about the EV are yet to be shared aside from the fact it will be underpinned by the MEB platform developed by the Volkswagen Group. We also expect some of the technical specifications to be in line with those of the ID.4.

The upcoming Crossover will be positioned above the all-electric version of the Puma compact crossover which will be assembled in Romania and is likely to hit the road in 2024. The Dearborn-based marque has also promised a "Sport Crossover" positioned between the model teased here and the already available Mustang Mach-E. We expect it to be a slightly lowered SUV with a swoopy roofline.

From we have gathered so far, the upcoming EV will have more rugged styling than the VW ID.4. It appears to have a boxy design that gives it a distinct visual identity and distinguishes it from the ID.4 which has more pf a curved silhouette. Ford has confirmed that the new EV will do 500 km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. As for the "Sport Crossover," it could get the dual-motor setup sourced from the ID.5 GTX, punching around 300 bhp.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
16 days ago
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
4 months ago
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
FedEx Unit To Test Ford's Electric Vans For Parcel Delivery
4 months ago
Ford Targets EV Capacity Expansion To Over 2 Million Units By 2026
Ford Targets EV Capacity Expansion To Over 2 Million Units By 2026
5 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Do you think hybrids are better than EVs?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
2Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Used Cars by lifestyle
line