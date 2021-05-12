carandbike logo
Ford F-150 Lightning All-Electric Pickup Truck To Be Unveiled On May 19

Christened Ford F-150 Lightning, the new electric pickup vehicle will make its global debut on May 19, 2021, while it is set to officially go on sale in the Spring of 2022. The name itself pays homage to Ford's SVT F-150 Lightning performance pickup truck from the 1990s.

Ford Motor Company will be unveiling the long-anticipated electric version of the F-150 pickup truck on May 19, 2021. Christened Ford F-150 Lightning, the new electric vehicle is set to go on sale in the Spring of 2022 and will be the first electric pickup truck from the company. Interestingly, the Lightning name itself is not new to Ford or the F-150 range. Back in the 1990s, the company used to sell Ford SVT F-150 Lightning, which was essentially a high-performance version of the pickup truck, and it was developed by the carmaker's Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Only now, the name has been resurrected for the electric F-150.

Also Read: Ford Tests Upcoming F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Prototype In Snow

The new Ford F-150 Lightning, which is certainly expected to be a lot quicker than the original model, will also pack in a lot of new technology. Earlier the company had announced that the electric F-150 will be one of the first models, in the company's line-up, to get Ford's hands-free driving technology 'BlueCruise'. In addition to that, the F-150 Lightning will also be a fully connected vehicle and will get regular over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Also Read: Ford To Add Jobs To Boost Output Of Electric F-150, Add Electric Van

0 Comments

Detailed specifications about the vehicle and the electric powertrain are expected to be revealed at the time of its official unveiling, later this month. However, for now, we do know that it will be manufactured at Ford's Rouge Complex plant in Dearborn, Michigan (USA). The Ford F-150 Lightning will be one of the first electric pickup vehicles to be launched in the US, which will compete with other electric pickup trucks like - the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV SUT, Rivian R1T. and of course, the Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup among others.

