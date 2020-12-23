Ford Tests Upcoming F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Prototype In Snow

Ford has been building up to transform itself into a fully electric car company. For this endeavour, it is electrifying its most popular vehicles. Perhaps, the darling of the American pickup truck trend is the F-150 which is now being electrified. This car is scheduled for 2022, but a lot is not known about it - but now that's changing - a video of an F-150 prototype has been seen in action in the snow of all the things.

Ford F-150 was launched on June 25, 2020

Ford has released a video of the F-150 towing over a million lbs of train carts. This video showcases the winter capabilities of the F-150 electric pickup truck. Electric motors are small enough that it is possible to design electric drivetrains with dual motors enabling all-wheel-drive with extremely quick traction. At least that's what one gauges from the video on the F-150 as no technical details have been released.

The plan was for Ford to bring the vehicle to market in 2021 but recently it confirmed that production will only start in 2022 at its production line in Dearborn. This means the car will probably not hit the roads before mid-2022. This also means that it will be behind schedule to the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian and GMC Hummer EV.

Curious how the #FordF150 BEV prototype stacks up in the snow?​



See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/YAN7nTL7pk — Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) December 21, 2020

