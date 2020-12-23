New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ford Tests Upcoming F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Prototype In Snow

The plan was to bring the vehicle to market in 2021 but it confirmed that production will only start in 2022 at its production line in Dearborn.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The F-150 is an iconic vehicle which is part of Ford's ambitious electrification plan expand View Photos
The F-150 is an iconic vehicle which is part of Ford's ambitious electrification plan

Highlights

  • The F-150 will have some impressive offloading capabilities
  • A video posted on the Ford Trucks Twitter handle shows the car in snow
  • It is scheduled to be launched in 2022
Tech News

Ford has been building up to transform itself into a fully electric car company. For this endeavour, it is electrifying its most popular vehicles. Perhaps, the darling of the American pickup truck trend is the F-150 which is now being electrified. This car is scheduled for 2022, but a lot is not known about it - but now that's changing - a video of an F-150 prototype has been seen in action in the snow of all the things. 

7mkutllg

Ford F-150 was launched on June 25, 2020

Ford has released a video of the F-150 towing over a million lbs of train carts. This video showcases the winter capabilities of the F-150 electric pickup truck. Electric motors are small enough that it is possible to design electric drivetrains with dual motors enabling all-wheel-drive with extremely quick traction. At least that's what one gauges from the video on the F-150 as no technical details have been released. 

The plan was for Ford to bring the vehicle to market in 2021 but recently it confirmed that production will only start in 2022 at its production line in Dearborn. This means the car will probably not hit the roads before mid-2022. This also means that it will be behind schedule to the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian and GMC Hummer EV. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
LG And Magna Announce Billion Dollar Joint Venture In Electric Car Gear
LG And Magna Announce Billion Dollar Joint Venture In Electric Car Gear
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities