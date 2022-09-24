Ford Kicks Off Construction Of Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever

Ford is constructing a brand new facility in Western Tennessee, dubbed the BlueOval City. The facility will be unlike anything Ford has built in its history, and is set to be functional by 2025. When opened, the facility will be Ford's largest and most advanced manufacturing complex yet with an area of over 15 square-kilometres, and will be the site of manufacturing of a brand new electric truck by Ford.

During the preliminary work, as much as 35 lakh cubic meters of soil was moved to make way for 3.7 lakh tons of stone to lay foundation for the plant. With preliminary work on on the facility having been commenced in March earlier this year, the construction of the facility has finally kicked off. "We are building the future right here in West Tennessee," Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction said. "This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles."

One of the primary focuses of the facility will be to manufacture batteries to power Ford's upcoming EVs, including the upcoming 'revolutionary' pick up truck. Once completely operational, the facility will have as many as 6,000 new employees. To build this facility, Ford is investing as much as $5.6 billion (around Rs. 45,500 crore), and this facility will move Ford a big step closer to its goal of building 20 lakh EVs annually by the end of 2026.