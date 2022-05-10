Ford Patents Remote Engine Revving System

  • Home
Fords system will essentially let you set-up the cars engine and exhaust to the way you want and revv it at the push of a button
10-May-22 04:42 PM IST
Ford has filed a patent for a new remote engine revving system that will let users revv out their car to their choice without actually requiring someone to be inside. The patent was filed late last year though only recently published by the United States Patents and Trademarks Office. Going by the patent Ford will not only let you remote start your vehicle from a mobile device but also, via an app, let you set a revving pattern for your engine and at the push of a button let the car revv to a specified rpm limit.

Ford's patent covers a variety of profile from an engine revving system that works in conjunction with the remote engine start to a system that can be tuned to perform in a user-selected routine from a steady acceleration to a pre-determined rpm to multiple short bursts. The system also includes the option of opening or closing the exhaust valve to change the tone of the exhaust.

Also read: Ford To Make New Investment Of Up To $20 Billion In EV Push: Report

tijh62qo

Patent covers the provision of selectable modes to revv the car.

Ford's patent additionally also covers engine notes emitted by speakers from the sound system suggesting that it could even be offered on EVs. However, while the system may sound nice of some cars like a Ford Mustang GT or even the Ford GT, it remains to be seen how the carmaker will be able to pull off a realistic-sounding engine note on an EV.

Also read: Ford Reconsiders India After Halting Production, This Time For EVs

6rg900n

Patent image describing operating of remote system through smartphone.

The main factor behind patenting this system as per Ford is to enhance the appeal of its performance cars to customers. In the patent summary it states, “For car enthusiasts, various vehicle accessories may bolster a vehicle's appeal. In particular, for those who favour performance vehicles, engine sound may be a deciding factor in choosing a vehicle. For Example, a tone and volume of engine sound when the engine is revved may contribute to an attractiveness of the vehicle.”

However, it remains to be seen if Ford will actually put this system into any of its models in the future. Filing of a patent need not mean that the system will make it to production.

