carandbike logo
search

Former Ferrari F1 Boss Marco Mattiacci Could Join Aston Martin 

Mattiacci has experience working in British motoring companies like Jaguar which he joined at the age of 19

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mattiacci was fired in 2014 after a short 8 month stint expand View Photos
Mattiacci was fired in 2014 after a short 8 month stint

Highlights

  • The former Ferrari F1 boss could be joining Aston Martin
  • Mattiacci was the CEO of Ferrari North America
  • Lawrence Stroll the EC of Aston Martin is known to be Ferrari collector
Tech News

Marco Mattiacci is best known for his short 8-month stint as Ferrari's team principal in 2014 which culminated in the exit of Fernando Alonso from the team. It now seems the 50-year-old Italian could be on his way to Aston Martin in a consultancy role. Mattiacci was assigned the role of Ferrari's F1 boss after current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stepped down from the role.

After Ferrari Mattiacci joined the ill-fated EV venture by LeEco founder called Faraday Future. Mattiacci was best known for his role as the president and CEO of Ferrari in North America where he grew sales of the legendary Italian marquee. 

faraday future ff91

Faraday Future was one of the most hyped EV start-ups for Mattiacci was the global brand officer 

This is where he reportedly developed a relationship with Lawrence Stroll the excretive chairman of Aston Martin. Stroll has been a lifelong Ferrari collector and Mattiacci would have been the go-to person for the Canadian billionaire. 

0 Comments

Mattiacci has experience working in British motoring companies like Jaguar which he joined at the age of 19 and worked for a decade in its marketing department. Aston Martin is considered to be the Ferrari of Britain and with it rejoining F1 for the first time in 50 years, it could use an experienced hand especially for its growth and marketing. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross The 50,000 Units Mark
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross The 50,000 Units Mark
Ather 450X, 450X Series 1 Deliveries Commence In Delhi
Ather 450X, 450X Series 1 Deliveries Commence In Delhi
Prince Philip's Coffin To Be Carried In A Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus Designed By Him
Prince Philip's Coffin To Be Carried In A Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus Designed By Him
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities