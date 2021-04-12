Former Ferrari F1 Boss Marco Mattiacci Could Join Aston Martin 

Marco Mattiacci is best known for his short 8-month stint as Ferrari's team principal in 2014 which culminated in the exit of Fernando Alonso from the team. It now seems the 50-year-old Italian could be on his way to Aston Martin in a consultancy role. Mattiacci was assigned the role of Ferrari's F1 boss after current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stepped down from the role.

After Ferrari Mattiacci joined the ill-fated EV venture by LeEco founder called Faraday Future. Mattiacci was best known for his role as the president and CEO of Ferrari in North America where he grew sales of the legendary Italian marquee.

Faraday Future was one of the most hyped EV start-ups for Mattiacci was the global brand officer

This is where he reportedly developed a relationship with Lawrence Stroll the excretive chairman of Aston Martin. Stroll has been a lifelong Ferrari collector and Mattiacci would have been the go-to person for the Canadian billionaire.

Mattiacci has experience working in British motoring companies like Jaguar which he joined at the age of 19 and worked for a decade in its marketing department. Aston Martin is considered to be the Ferrari of Britain and with it rejoining F1 for the first time in 50 years, it could use an experienced hand especially for its growth and marketing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.