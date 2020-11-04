New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book

The new tell-all book 'The Time of Truth' by Carlos Ghosn and Philippe Ries chronicles his journey from the construction of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to the circumstances of his arrest in Japan on November 2018.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Former Nissan Chairman and Renault CEO, Carlos Ghosn is accused of financial misconduct expand View Photos
Former Nissan Chairman and Renault CEO, Carlos Ghosn is accused of financial misconduct

Highlights

  • The book calls Ghosn victim of a violent smear campaign by "Old Nissan"
  • Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in December 2019 while awaiting trial
  • Ghosn is accused of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust & more

The former chief executive of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Carlos Ghosn has announced his new tell-all book that will be published on November 4, 2020. The former Nissan Chairman and Renault CEO took to Twitter to anounce his new book  "Le Temps de la Verite"  or 'The Time of Truth', which has been co-written by Ghosn and Philippe Ries. As per the blurb, the book chronicles his journey from the construction of the alliance to the circumstances of his arrest in Japan on November 19, 2018.

Also Read: Carlos Ghosn Renault-Nissan Alliance Boss Arrested For Misconduct, Corruption Charges

Carlos Ghosn is currently a corporate fugitive under the Japanese law after he jumped bail in Tokyo, Japan, in December 2019. One of the most powerful bosses in the global auto sector, Ghosn fled to Beirut, Lebanon in a private jet and has been there since. With no extradition arrangement between Japan and Lebanon, the 66-year-old has not been extradited to Japan. Ghosn was under house arrest at the time of his escape from Japan.

8rqe7op

Ghosn escaped to Beirut in December 2019 and is there since, with no extradition treaty between Japan and Lebanon

Newsbeep

The book's blurb further reads that with the tell-all "international public opinion will finally be able to understand the ins and outs of this drama." It also calls Ghosn "victim of a violent smear campaign orchestrated worldwide by the "Old Nissan" and the Tokyo prosecutor's office."

Also Read: Here's How Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Escaped From Japan

Ghosn is under investigation on charges of financial misconduct alleged by the Nissan Corporation. He was arrested in November 2018 from the Tokyo airport and was under judicial custody for months, before being placed under house arrest. Ghosn has denied the allegations of the financial misconduct and has said that he was the target of a corporate plot to get rid of him and the influence of Renault on Nissan in the alliance.

Soon after his escape from Japan, Ghosn made his first public appearance in Beirut in January this year. At the time, he had said, "Some of our Japanese friends thought the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan is to get rid of me. Unfortunately, they were right."

Also Read: Nissan Denies Corporate Conspiracy To Oust Ex-chairman Ghosn

renault nissan mitsubishi sales

Carlos Ghosn was instrumental in pulling Nissan out of bankruptcy in 1999. He also played a key role in bringing the three auto giants under the alliance

The Scandal

Nissan claims that Ghosn had been systematically under-reporting his earnings to security regulators to the tune of $80 million. Japan requires companies to make executive compensation public since 2009. Ghosn has been accused of reporting roughly half of what he had been making as a top boss at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi. He also stands accused of misusing company assets for personal benefit, apart from breach of trust for acts including temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008.

Also Read: Renault Files Civil Claim Against Carlos Ghosn

Post his escape to Beirut, Nissan filed a civil lawsuit against Ghosn in the Yokohama District Court in February 2020, seeking damages of 10 million Yen for alleged financial misconduct.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities