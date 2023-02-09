Formula E Hyderabad 2023: What You Need To Know

India is set to witness its first ever Formula E race this Saturday in Hyderabad. The series, now in its ninth season, is one of the few FIA approved events being hosted in the country this year with Moto GP expected to be the another. However, in the build up to the race, we take a look at what you should know about this latest season of Formula E, from the cars, the Hyderabad track, the race and the qualifying stages.

Season 9: What has changed about the cars?

The latest season has brought some big changes to the racing series particularly when we talk about the car. The new season debuts the gen 3 race car which is smaller, lighter, more power and faster than the Gen 2 car from last season. These newer cars develop up to 350 kW of power – up from last year’s model. The Gen 3 car also gets powertrains on both axles – 350 Kw at the rear and 250 kW at the front offering up to 600 kW of regeneration. The cars also support rapid charging (up to 600 kW) which can come into pay during a race. Top speed too is higher than before at 322 kmph as against 280 kmph.

Formula E: Determining the grid

The Hyderabad race will see drivers participate in qualifying and racing on the same date, ie Saturday, Feb 11, 2023. Two practice sessions are meanwhile being held on Feb 10 and Feb 11. The qualifying is held in multiple stages with the grid of 22 drivers segregated into two groups. The top four fastest drivers in each group move to the duel stage where they face-off in 1 vs 1 races. The winners from here move to the semi-final stage with the two fastest drivers moving to the finals. The driver with the fastest lap in the final starts at the top of the grid. The runner up takes second while the drivers knocked out the semis taking third and fourth based on time. Positions 5 to 8 are picked from the racers knocked out in the first duel stage based on times with the remainder filling out the other places. The group stage restricts the car to 300 kW of power with subsequent stages upping the power to the full 350 kW.

Attack Mode: What is it?

During the race, drivers get access to an “Attack Mode” that can be used in two stages for a cumulative 4 mins. Drivers can access this mode by passing through selected zones on the circuit though the catch is that they have to move off the racing line. Season 9 also trials a “Charge Attack Mode” where drivers will be able to pit their car for 30 seconds during select periods to unlock attack mode. The mode gives access to an additional 50 kW of power

The Hyderabad Circuit

Formula E competes in street circuits across the globe and the race in Hyderabad is no different. The street circuit is set alongside the Hussain Sagar Lake and features 18 corners spread across about 2.83 km. Qualifying will be held between 10:40 am and 11:55 am on February 11 with the main race being held between 3:00 pm and 4:30 pm on the same day.

The race will also mark some home debuts as well with both Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS having roots in India.