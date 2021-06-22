Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Diesel Breaches Rs. 88/Litre Mark In Delhi

After a brief one-day pause, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday once again increased domestic fuel prices across the country. As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol became costlier by 28 paise a litre, while diesel soared by 26 paise a litre in the national capital. Customers in Delhi will have to pay Rs. 97.50 a litre and Rs. 88.23 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. The fuel prices have been increased for the 28th time since May 4, 2021. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at all-time highs of Rs. 103.63 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs. 95.72 a litre.

Fuel prices are currently at all-time highs across the country.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on June 22, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 97.50 Rs. 88.23 Mumbai Rs. 103.63 Rs. 95.72 Chennai Rs. 98.65 Rs. 92.83 Kolkata Rs. 97.38 Rs. 91.08 Bengaluru Rs. 100.76 Rs. 93.54 Hyderabad Rs. 101.33 Rs. 96.17

Other metro cities witnessed a similar hike in fuel rates. Buyers in Kolkata will have to pay Rs. 97.38 a litre for petrol and Rs. 91.08 a litre for diesel. Prices of two auto fuels in Chennai now stand at Rs. 98.65 per litre and Rs. 92.83 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is now priced at Rs. 100.76 per litre, while diesel costs Rs. 93.54 per litre. Fuel rates in Hyderabad have reached Rs. 101.33 per litre and Rs. 96.17 per litre, respectively.

Petrol retails above Rs. 108 per litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Anuppur

Fuel prices are the most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar where it currently stands at Rs. 108.67 per litre, while diesel retails above Rs. 101 mark, at Rs. 101.40 a litre. In Rewa and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh, petrol costs Rs. 107.93 a litre and Rs. 108.30 a litre, respectively. Diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 98.98 a litre and Rs. 101.40 a litre, respectively. Customers in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra will have to pay Rs. 105.97 a litre and Rs. 96.49 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Petrol prices in Patna and Mangalore are slowly inching towards Rs. 100 mark, currently priced at Rs. 99.56 a litre and Rs. 99.96 a litre, respectively. Other regions where petrol have already crossed the Rs. 100 per litre mark include Nagpur, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, Kakinada, Shivamogga, Leh and Chikmagalur.