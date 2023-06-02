Genesis GV60 Gets Biometric, Face Recognition-Based Keyless Entry System

Genesis has updated the GV60 for the 2023 model year with some new features. Chief among these is a new facial recognition-based keyless entry system. The system uses the fascial scan of the owner to grant access to the vehicle without the need for a physical or smartphone-based key.



The GV60 features a Near Infrared camera in the door pillar and deep learning image processing to recognise the driver and unlock the doors and even load in the driver’s saved profiles for the seat position, steering wheel and more. The system is accentuated by a finger recognition function to fire up the powertrain meaning that the owner or driver need not have to carry a physical or digital key on themselves. Users can save their biometric data into the vehicle via the central touchscreen following which just a simple touch of the finger on the touch sensor to fire up the vehicle.



The model year update also introduces a new Digital Key 2.0 letting users share a digital key with up to 3 other people’s smartphones allowing them access to the vehicles. The GV60 also gains a new plug-and-charge system for seamless in-car payment eliminating the need for payment cards or smartphone apps. The system is built in collaboration with Shell Recharge and Hubject where the payment is automatically done via Genesis Charging Account.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL