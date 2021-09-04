Hyundai Owned Genesis To Go Fully Electric Post 2025

Hyundai owned luxury car maker Genesis has announced that it will be transitioning to an electric vehicle portfolio starting in 2025. It says that it will have eight models with a fully electric powertrain and projects that by 2030 it will post 400,000 global sales every year all based on vehicles that have zero emissions and it projects that by 2035 it will be fully carbon neutral. Genesis which recently unveiled the GV60 which is its first EV and is based on Hyundai's new E-GMP platform has more EVs in the pipeline but also hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles. It is also leveraging better lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells with higher power output.

The GV60 will be the first EV under the Genesis brand

"We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator," said Luc Donckerwolke, the Chief Creative Officer of Genesis.

In the case of the GV60, its top of the line trim variant gets a 325 kW motor which will have upwards of 400 bhp. It is based on the same technology as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, though the Kia is the fastest car of the lot with more than 500 bhp of output.

The range of the GV60 is unknown but the EV6 by Kia which is fundamentally a cousin gets a 77.4 kWh battery that can do 528 km on a single charge so the range on this car should be even better as it is slightly less powerful.