GM Cadillac Celestiq EV Teased

GM is at it again - after showcasing the Super Cruise interface for the new Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, now it has teased the Cadillac Celestiq EV which will be its flagship model. GM is increasingly positioning Cadillac as its lead brand for electric vehicles which started off with the Lyriq. Now, Cadillac has always been the luxury brand for GM, but this a recalibration of the brand.



The Celestiq is a while away as it will probably come only in 2025. It will have a range of 482 kilometres.

One of the highlights of the vehicle is its roof





"The Cadillac Celestiq Statement Vehicle is an ultra-lux EV with bespoke, hand-assembled craftsmanship and project build rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day," says GM in a press statement. "Each vehicle offers a curated selection of hand-crafted materials, and each Celestiq will be designed to reflect the individuality of its owner. The vehicles will feature all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and a full-glass roof," it added.



One of the unique aspects of the Celestiq is its roof and infotainment system. It will have a four-quadrant suspended particle-device smart glass. This smart glass allows each occupant to set their own level of transparency which will be a signature feature of the vehicle.



"The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction while rear-seat passengers have personalized entertainment screens. Console screens between seats in the front and back will separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays to minimize distractions," said GM in the press release describing the infotainment system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.