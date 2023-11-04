Login

Honda, GM And Cruise Plan To Begin Driverless Ride Service By Early 2026

Honda, GM, and Cruise have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture for a driverless ride service in Japan
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

04-Nov-23 10:31 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Fleet to scale up to 500 vehicles, expand service outside Tokyo
  • Rides will be booked via a dedicated app which will handle the entire process from hailing to payment.
  • The spacious Cruise Origin has no steering wheel or driver's seat and can carry up to 6 passengers.

Honda, General Motors (GM), and Cruise have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture company that will provide a driverless ride service in Japan starting in early 2026.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units

 

The planned service will use the Cruise Origin, an electric automated vehicle jointly developed by the three companies, to pick up and transport customers without a human driver. Rides will be booked via a dedicated app which will handle the entire process from hailing to payment.

The spacious Cruise Origin has no steering wheel or driver's seat and can carry up to 6 passengers. The service will start in central Tokyo, aiming to expand to a fleet of 500 and beyond Tokyo afterwards. 

 

Through this innovative mobility offering, the companies aim to provide a safer, more accessible transportation option while helping address issues like labour shortages facing Japan's taxi and transportation industries.

 

Also Read: All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh

 

Honda and the new joint venture will collaborate closely with stakeholders like local governments to strengthen the service. With this agreement, Honda, GM and Cruise move closer to commercialising autonomous ride sharing services. The driverless Cruise Origin and dedicated app provide a customised mobility experience unlike today's options. The companies hope to shape the future of transportation in Japan and beyond.

