Honda, GM And Cruise Plan To Begin Driverless Ride Service By Early 2026

Honda, General Motors (GM), and Cruise have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture company that will provide a driverless ride service in Japan starting in early 2026.

The planned service will use the Cruise Origin, an electric automated vehicle jointly developed by the three companies, to pick up and transport customers without a human driver. Rides will be booked via a dedicated app which will handle the entire process from hailing to payment.

The spacious Cruise Origin has no steering wheel or driver's seat and can carry up to 6 passengers. The service will start in central Tokyo, aiming to expand to a fleet of 500 and beyond Tokyo afterwards.

Through this innovative mobility offering, the companies aim to provide a safer, more accessible transportation option while helping address issues like labour shortages facing Japan's taxi and transportation industries.

Honda and the new joint venture will collaborate closely with stakeholders like local governments to strengthen the service. With this agreement, Honda, GM and Cruise move closer to commercialising autonomous ride sharing services. The driverless Cruise Origin and dedicated app provide a customised mobility experience unlike today's options. The companies hope to shape the future of transportation in Japan and beyond.