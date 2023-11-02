Login

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units

HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Nov-23 12:52 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • HMSI experienced a 6 per cent month-on-month decline in sales
  • Domestic sales stood at 4,62,747 units
  • Exports accounted for 30,137 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has released its sales figures for October 2023. HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022. However, when compared against the sales of the previous month, which accounted for 5,26,998 units, HMSI experienced a 6 per cent month-on-month decline in sales.

Breaking down its performance, the company recorded 9 per cent growth in the domestic market with 4,62,747 units sold. On the international front, exports demonstrated remarkable growth for the brand, increasing by 29 per cent to reach 30,137 units in October 2023.

 

Also Read: All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh

 

Moreover, during the previous month, HMSI celebrated a significant milestone by surpassing 30 lakh customers in Kerala. Additionally, Honda's 'Shine' brand in the 125cc motorcycle segment achieved the milestone of 30 lakh customers in western India, emphasising its popularity in that region.

 

In terms of product offerings, HMSI introduced the 2023 CB300R, compliant with OBD2A standards, and unveiled new versions of the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition, respectively. The company also launched the adventure tourer, the 'XL750 Transalp,' and announced the opening of bookings for the first 100 customers at HMSI's exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships.

 

Also Read: Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know

 

The brand also expanded its BigWing network, with new showrooms inaugurated in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Bengaluru (Karnataka), reflecting the company's commitment to delivering an enriching riding experience to its customers.

# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda Motorcyle Sales Ocotber 2023# Honda Motorcycles# Honda Bikes and scooters India# Honda Bikes# Honda Bike Sales# Honda Bikes India# Bike Sales# Sales figures# Bike News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-13798 second ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-11573 second ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3171 second ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2201 second ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

37 minutes ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year

Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units

Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales
Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales

Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved