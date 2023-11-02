Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has released its sales figures for October 2023. HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022. However, when compared against the sales of the previous month, which accounted for 5,26,998 units, HMSI experienced a 6 per cent month-on-month decline in sales.

Breaking down its performance, the company recorded 9 per cent growth in the domestic market with 4,62,747 units sold. On the international front, exports demonstrated remarkable growth for the brand, increasing by 29 per cent to reach 30,137 units in October 2023.

Also Read: All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh

Moreover, during the previous month, HMSI celebrated a significant milestone by surpassing 30 lakh customers in Kerala. Additionally, Honda's 'Shine' brand in the 125cc motorcycle segment achieved the milestone of 30 lakh customers in western India, emphasising its popularity in that region.

In terms of product offerings, HMSI introduced the 2023 CB300R, compliant with OBD2A standards, and unveiled new versions of the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition, respectively. The company also launched the adventure tourer, the 'XL750 Transalp,' and announced the opening of bookings for the first 100 customers at HMSI's exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships.

Also Read: Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know

The brand also expanded its BigWing network, with new showrooms inaugurated in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Bengaluru (Karnataka), reflecting the company's commitment to delivering an enriching riding experience to its customers.