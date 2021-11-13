  • Home
GM CEO Mary Barra Drives Chevy Bolt EV


13-Nov-21 06:18 PM IST
She may be the CEO of one of the biggest organisations on the planet but Mary Barra keeps it simple, humble, and green when it comes down to the car she drives on a regular basis. The GM CEO has revealed that she drives a Bolt EV as her daily driver.

"I'm driving a Bolt EV. I'm loving it. When people get to drive an electric vehicle, I think they'll find that they're not giving anything up, in fact they're getting it, the customer experience is great," she was quoted saying.

The Chevy Bolt EV was in the news for all the wrong reasons because of battery related issues 

In fact, GM's comms team went as far as to reveal that Barra drives one of the Bolt EVs that was recalled because of the issues with LG's battery pack, though they didn't reveal if her vehicle had been repaired.
Barra herself revealed her son and husband were fans of the Camaro and Firebird, though the family garage also had a Corvette. She added that her family will soon be adding a Hummer EV and are on track to even get a Cadillac Lyriq.

"Well I try to be fair. I think it's important for me to demonstrate our product, but I signed up like everyone else for the Hummer. When we started the Hummer, we overloaded the internet, so I was texting the head of GMC Buick and I managed to get on the list," she added.

