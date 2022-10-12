Government Buying Back Electric Two-Wheelers To Check For FAME-II Compliance – Report

The Indian Government is reportedly purchasing back two-wheelers from customers to dismantle and check for the use of indigenous parts. As per a report on ET Auto, the minister of heavy industries has issued directions for electric two wheelers to be purchased back from customers at random to undergo inspection to see if they comply with the rules under the FAME-II scheme to qualify for benefits.

As per the report, the electric two-wheelers purchased from customers at random will undergo detailed inspection including being disassembled. The inspections are being carried out by Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India and the Centre of Automotive Technology in Manesar, Haryana.

The electric two-wheelers are reportedly being taken apart to check if they are meeting FAME-II subsidy requirements.

The inspection is reportedly covering all manufacturers of electric two-wheelers that have availed of subsidies under the FAME-II scheme. The disassembling of the vehicle is expected to provide strong evidence as to whether locally sourced components as per the FAME-II guidelines have been used in the models.

As per the report the two testing agencies are expected to share a report on their findings with the government in the coming days.

