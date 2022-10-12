  • Home
  • News
  • Government Buying Back Electric Two-Wheelers To Check For FAME-II Compliance – Report

Government Buying Back Electric Two-Wheelers To Check For FAME-II Compliance – Report

Electric two-wheelers are reportedly being bought back from customers to disassemble to check if they are meeting requirements set under the FAME-II scheme.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
12-Oct-22 04:46 PM IST
Government Buying Back Electric Two-Wheelers To Check For FAME-II Compliance – Report banner

The Indian Government is reportedly purchasing back two-wheelers from customers to dismantle and check for the use of indigenous parts. As per a report on ET Auto, the minister of heavy industries has issued directions for electric two wheelers to be purchased back from customers at random to undergo inspection to see if they comply with the rules under the FAME-II scheme to qualify for benefits.

As per the report, the electric two-wheelers purchased from customers at random will undergo detailed inspection including being disassembled. The inspections are being carried out by Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India and the Centre of Automotive Technology in Manesar, Haryana.

The electric two-wheelers are reportedly being taken apart to check if they are meeting FAME-II subsidy requirements.

The inspection is reportedly covering all manufacturers of electric two-wheelers that have availed of subsidies under the FAME-II scheme. The disassembling of the vehicle is expected to provide strong evidence as to whether locally sourced components as per the FAME-II guidelines have been used in the models.

As per the report the two testing agencies are expected to share a report on their findings with the government in the coming days.

Source

Related Articles
Exalta's New Zeek E-Scooter Range Launched In India
Exalta's New Zeek E-Scooter Range Launched In India
1 day ago
Hero's Vida Working With Ather To Share Charging Infrastructure For Electric Scooters
Hero's Vida Working With Ather To Share Charging Infrastructure For Electric Scooters
4 days ago
EV Charging Infrastructure Set Up Could Attract Benefits Under FAME Scheme – Report
EV Charging Infrastructure Set Up Could Attract Benefits Under FAME Scheme – Report
25 days ago
Yulu Secures Rs 653 Crore Funding For Electric Mobility And Battery Swapping Businesses
Yulu Secures Rs 653 Crore Funding For Electric Mobility And Battery Swapping Businesses
30 days ago

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!