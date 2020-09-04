Government Passes New Tender For 2,500 Electric Buses; Maximum Procuration From Indian Automakers

Electric buses and public transport have been one of the core focus areas of the government when it comes to faster adoption of electric mobility. Both centre and state governments have been trying to incorporate electric buses in their public transport fleet and the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme is primarily emphasising on electrification of public transport. The government has now passed a tender of 2,500 electric buses and is trying to procure maximum units from India electric bus manufacturers.

Government will try to procure maximum units from local manufacturers.

At the ongoing Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) 60th Convention, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India said that Indian manufacturers are capable of developing quality electric buses. Taking a step ahead on lines of Make In India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-Reliant India), the government is trying to give a push to local manufacturers as far as electric mobility is considered. Other than electric mobility, government will also help the auto industry with incentives on exports it sees immense export potential in the Indian auto industry and wants to build up on those strengths.

Government will also shift its focus on exports.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has been promoting electric buses for quite sometime and invited private investment last month for a pilot project through the public private partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department of Heavy Industry had extended the validation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme for a period of three months. All registered automaker under the FAME II scheme will now be able to avail the benefits till September 30, 2020.

