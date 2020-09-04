New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Government Passes New Tender For 2,500 Electric Buses; Maximum Procuration From Indian Automakers

The government has passes a tender of ,2500 electric buses and is trying to procure maximum units from Indian electric bus manufacturers.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The government has passed a tender for 2,500 electric buses.

Highlights

  • The government has passed a tender for 2,500 electric buses.
  • The focus is on procuring maximum units from Indian automakers.
  • The government is also focussing on strengthening auto exports.

Electric buses and public transport have been one of the core focus areas of the government when it comes to faster adoption of electric mobility. Both centre and state governments have been trying to incorporate electric buses in their public transport fleet and the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme is primarily emphasising on electrification of public transport. The government has now passed a tender of 2,500 electric buses and is trying to procure maximum units from India electric bus manufacturers.

Also Read: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment

dc981csk

Government will try to procure maximum units from local manufacturers.

At the ongoing Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) 60th Convention, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India said that Indian manufacturers are capable of developing quality electric buses. Taking a step ahead on lines of Make In India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-Reliant India), the government is trying to give a push to local manufacturers as far as electric mobility is considered. Other than electric mobility, government will also help the auto industry with incentives on exports it sees immense export potential in the Indian auto industry and wants to build up on those strengths.

Also Read: Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government

91igdrp8

Government will also shift its focus on exports.

0 Comments

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has been promoting electric buses for quite sometime and invited private investment last month for a pilot project through the public private partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department of Heavy Industry had extended the validation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme for a period of three months. All registered automaker under the FAME II scheme will now be able to avail the benefits till September 30, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ather Energy CEO Refutes Hero Takeover Reports Ather Energy CEO Refutes Hero Takeover Reports
Announcement For Scrappage Policy To Be Made Soon: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Announcement For Scrappage Policy To Be Made Soon: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Government Passes New Tender For 2,500 Electric Buses; Maximum Procuration From Indian Automakers Government Passes New Tender For 2,500 Electric Buses; Maximum Procuration From Indian Automakers
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unveiled; Gets Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unveiled; Gets Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Williams Family To Leave F1 after 40 Years With Dorilton Capital Purchase Post Monza Williams Family To Leave F1 after 40 Years With Dorilton Capital Purchase Post Monza
Canada Will Have Its Own Hyperloop Which Will Clock 1,000 kmph Canada Will Have Its Own Hyperloop Which Will Clock 1,000 kmph
MV Agusta Signs Up Freestyle Stunt Rider Thibaut Nogues MV Agusta Signs Up Freestyle Stunt Rider Thibaut Nogues
Big Boy Toyz Launches BBT App To Push Digital Sales Big Boy Toyz Launches BBT App To Push Digital Sales
Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Revealed Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Revealed
Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh
Motorsports Recognised As New Discipline For Government Jobs Under Sports Quota Motorsports Recognised As New Discipline For Government Jobs Under Sports Quota
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Ather Electric Scooter Deliveries To Begin In Delhi-NCR From November 2020 Ather Electric Scooter Deliveries To Begin In Delhi-NCR From November 2020
Vodafone AGR Case Will Impact Connected Cars In India  Vodafone AGR Case Will Impact Connected Cars In India 
Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh
Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities