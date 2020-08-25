Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Busses With Private Investment

We already know that the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme is primarily focusing on public transport. The Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH)- Nitin Gadkari has been promoting electric buses for quite sometime and now has invited private investment for the pilot project. While addressing the bus transport industry at the fourth UITP India Bus Seminar through a video conference, Union Minister- Nitin Gadkari has promoted the new pilot project through the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Electric bus will help operators to attain better margins compared to diesel buses.

"If anyone is ready to invest in India we can give them a pilot project for a city, where they can run their buses on electricity. Running their busses through electricity they will get better margins as compared to diesel. However, the ticket rate will remain the same. It is an attractive project due to saving between diesel and electricity," said Gadkari. "The trolly buses on electric or rail bus can be started in India. We have to technically find out whether we can transport goods, trucks also on the same system. The economic viability may increase," he added.

MoRTH is promoting private investment through PPP model.

In June, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department of Heavy Industry had extended the validation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme for a period of three months. All registered automaker under the FAME II scheme will now be able to avail the benefits till September 30, 2020. The extension applies to all approved electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with-effect-from July 01, 2020. However, there is no clarity about bigger EVs like electric buses.

