Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government

All electric two and three-wheelers can now be sold and registered without a battery

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to all state and union territories transport authorities that the sale and registration of electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers to be allowed without batteries. Given that the cost of the battery itself constitutes up to 30-40 per cent of the total cost of an electric two-wheeler or a three-wheeler, this move could lead to a significant push in the adoption of electric vehicles. The cost of an electric vehicle could be reduced to a large extent, making them more affordable.

(The notification for EV sales and registration without batteries is applicable to only to two-wheelers and three-wheelers)

The company or the energy service provider can always sell the battery or offer the use of one with a leasing/subscription model. This is of course only related to electric two and three-wheelers. There hasn't been any mention of electric passenger cars or electric buses in the circular.

(Batteries can constitute up to 40 per cent of an electric vehicle's total cost)

The circular that the Road Transport Ministry had sent to all other state transport authorities, read, "For the promotion of electric two-wheelers and three-wheeler vehicles, there are recommendations brought to the notice of the Ministry to de-link the cost of the battery (which accounts for 30-40 percent of the total cost) from the vehicle cost."

The Rule 126 of Central Motor Vehicle Rule, 1989 states that all electric vehicles and batteries need to be tested by requisite agencies and have a type approval certificate. But the catch here is what happens to the subsidies under the government's FAME scheme, because, the subsidies on electric vehicles is based on the battery capacity. The question here is how will the government offer incentives going forward, if batteries are taken out of the equation.

