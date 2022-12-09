Greaves Electric Mobility To Unveil Five New EVs At Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility company behind the Ampere brand of electric scooters is set to showcase five new electric vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company has said that the new models will include two and three-wheelers and will debut a new more modern design language from the EV maker.

The new range of products are set to primarily target the business-to-business and business-to-consumer commercial space.

Commenting on the upcoming models, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited said, “Following a healthy investment round we are, for the first time, showcasing a hint of our future. This is characterized by a wide array of products to suit 2W and 3W EV customers across relevant price points for both the B2B and the B2C segments. Our new modern brand identity and design language is an expression of the sophistication we will bring to the segment. Finally, each product is proudly designed and manufactured in India and backed by a thorough engineering and development process.”

Greaves e-Mobility manufactures electric scooters and rickshaws under the Ampere brand as well as auto-rickshaws under the Teja brand. While the former two are electric only Teja three-wheelers are offered in diesel, CNG and all-electric variants.

The company says that the new products will include an all-new electric scooter featuring a new design language along with a new more aero-efficient three-wheeler concept. The company shared teasers for the same though the images reveal little about the two models.

The company also reiterated its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative with plans to source the majority of the model’s components locally.