Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Demand Soars In The US

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is attracting high customer demand in the US home market, with models selling out instantly as they arrive at dealerships. According to latest reports, dealers are upbeat about the Pan America's prospects for two reasons. First, the motorcycle has been well-received by the media as a great product, with reviews commending the Pan America 1250's off-road and touring capabilities. Secondly, with a price tag of around $17,000 for the base model, Harley-Davidson's adventure tourer is priced competitively in the adventure touring category.

Both variants come with cornering optimised electronics; only the Special comes in the dual-tone colour scheme, is priced at Rs. 20.26 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India

According to reports, some dealerships are requiring deposits and others have waiting lists, with customers already putting in deposits and on a waiting list for new bikes to be delivered. The Pan America 1250 is a distinct departure in product strategy for Harley-Davidson, and has been developed to lead Harley-Davidson's expansion beyond heavyweight-sized touring motorcycles, a category Harley-Davidson dominates in the US market.

1,252 cc v-twin engine makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm, 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm

The Pan America 1250 however, is far from being the quintessential all-American heavyweight cruiser. It's an adventure touring motorcycle, powered by a performance-oriented new v-twin engine, the 1250 cc, 150 bhp Revolution Max engine, which is unlike the languid, torque-y v-twins used in the Harley cruisers so far.

The Pan America gets a bunch of riding modes including off-road and off-road plus modes

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be offered on sale in two variants (base and Special) in India, and prices begin at Rs. 16.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). Both variants are powered by the same 1,252 cc, Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled, v-twin engine, which makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) and tubeless spoked wheels.

The Pan America 1250 is a groundbreaking adventure model for the Harley-Davidson brand, known primarily for its cruiser motorcycles. The new Harley-Davidson ADV will take on established adventure motorcycle brands from European brands, both in India and around the world.