New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Reports $92 Million Loss As Bike Sales Skid

Harley-Davidson's sales fall again in Q2 of 2020, even as the company continues to cut costs and reorient its business around fewer models.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Harley-Davidson sales take a beating in the second quarter of 2020

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson reports falling sales and production losses
  • Harley to exit certain international markets and trim product portfolio
  • Harley-Davidson already announced pay cuts and lay-offs earlier this year

Harley-Davidson is reeling under slowing motorcycle sales, which were dealt another blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the quarter ended June 30 (April - June, 2020), the iconic American motorcycle brand said it will now trim its product line-up and also exit some foreign markets where sales have been slowing down alarmingly. For the second quarter of 2020, Harley-Davidson reported a loss of $92 milliion in the three-month period, compared to a profit of $195.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Removed From S&P 500 Index

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Iron 883

Roadster

Fat Boy

Forty-Eight

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Street Bob

Road King

1200 Custom

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

In the home market of US, Harley-Davidson's retail motorcycle sales fell 27 per cent in the April-June quarter. It's the steepest sales decline in the last six years, and according to Harley-Davidson the slowing sales were aggravated by COVID-19 production cutbacks and temporary closures of dealerships as the pandemic raged on. In fact, Harley-Davidson suspended production in its factories in the US in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. Sales in Latin America fell 51 per cent, and declined 30 per cent in Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 53 per cent and Harley's share of the US heavyweight bike market was 38.5 per cent, down 8 per cent from a year earlier and down significantly from previous years.

"A total rewire is necessary to make Harley-Davidson a high-performance company," Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson said during a conference call with analysts, referring to the Rewire plan he had outlined to revive the brand after he took over as CEO.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs As Part Of Turnaround Strategy

70a2oh0s

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson's new CEO has outlined the Rewire strategy to revive the brand

With slowing sales in certain overseas markets, Harley-Davidson now aims to exit international markets where sales and profitability did not support continued investment. The company also plans to cut its motorcycle line-up by about 30 per cent, in a clear departure from its earlier vision of adding new bikes and even branching into new categories. However, Harley-Davidson said that it will launch its first adventure-touring motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 in 2021, but still remains cautious on adopting an aggressive product plan.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Rethinks Product Plan

"We don't want to just launch into every category at once. We want to be very focussed on the ones that are true to Harley," Zeitz said.

0 Comments

Earlier in July, Harley-Davidson said that it will lay of hundreds of employees as part of Zeitz's efforts to revive the struggling motorcycle brand. The Rewire strategy outlined by Zeitz, is aimed at making Harley-Davidson a leaner and more nimble organisation, seeking to reset product lines, and focus on the company's core strengths and prioritise profitable markets. However, many observers feel that Harley-Davidson will have a difficult road ahead to recovery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.66 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.38 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 5.99 - 6.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities