Here Are Some Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the more popular compact hatchbacks in the Indo-Japanese carmaker's line-up. First introduced in 2017, the Ignis is retailed via the company's Nexa retail channel and currently accounts for around 4000 to 5000 units a month. in February 2020, the company launched a mid-life facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which came with some styling updates and a BS6-compliant engine. The car is quite popular in the used car market as well, and if you are looking for a compact tall-boy hatch on a budget, it will certainly be a good choice. But before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you much consider.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Ignis a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine, while earlier it also used to come with a 1.3-litre diesel unit.

Pros

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a bit quirky but the car certainly stands apart compared to the other hatchbacks in the segment. Depending on the variant you get, the car comes with projector headlights LED DRLs, faux silver skid plates, black alloys, LED taillamps, roof rails and more. Maruti Suzuki offers the Ignis a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional AMT unit. Maruti also used to offer a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Both are quite peppy and fun-to-drive. The Ignis is quite a capable city car. It's compact, offers decent ride quality, and the steering is light enough to allow you to manoeuvre through city traffic.

While the space inside the Ignis' cabin is decent, the quality of plastics used inside is not the best.

Cons