Hero Electric Inks Partnership With Maxwell Energy Systems For Battery Management Systems

Hero Electric has announced a 3 years partnership with Maxwell Energy Systems to supply Battery Management systems for its electric 2-wheelers. Maxwell Energy Systems has agreed to supply more than a million units during the course of their tie-up. This partnership aims to improve safety and battery longevity with respect to the extreme climate changes in the country while also producing exciting new electronic gadgets for the EV market.

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric said, “To offer avant-garde and advanced battery packs, we are glad to partner with Maxwell for their BMS solution, which will help us provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to our customers”.

Maxwell’s newly designed Battery Management System is said to be fully compliant with the recently mandated AIS156 amendments and works with algorithms that have been tested and fine-tuned over 5 years for accurate state estimations – SoC, SoH, SoP, and SoE. It is also said to support multiple chemistries and configurations and can be used in Hero Electric’s entire line-up of electric 2- wheelers. It also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping.

This partnership aims to be the first step in establishing a global supply chain that aims to reduce the dependency on the import of components. Hero Electric has actively been encouraging component manufacturers to invest in electric vehicle technologies in order to reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options.

As one of the largest electric 2 wheeler manufacturers in India, Hero Electric clocked a record 1 lakh sales in 2022. This partnership will undoubtedly boost those numbers and be essential in maintaining its current status as a bonafide Electric 2 wheeler brand.

