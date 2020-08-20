New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Electric Offer Cash Benefits On Purchase Of New Models

Hero Electric is offering cash discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of new models. The offer will be valid till the end of August 2020. Hero is offering a flat cash discount of Rs. 3,000 on its high-speed lithium-ion models.

| Published:
Hero Electric commands a share of 36 per cent in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India

Highlights

  • Hero Electric despatched a total of 1,113 units in Apr-July 2020
  • There's a flat cash discount of Rs. 3,000 on new hi-speed model purchases
  • The benefits will be offered till August 31, 2020

Hero Electric has introduced special offers on the purchase of new high-speed lithium-ion electric scooters in India. Firstly, there is a flat cash discount of ₹ 3,000 on the high-speed lithium-ion range and if the new buyer purchases with a reference from an existing buyer, he or she further gets a discount of ₹ 2,000. Additionally, the person referring also gets an Amazon cash voucher of ₹ 1,000. All these offers are valid until August 31, 2020. Hero Electric introduced these offers on 15th August, which is Independence Day.

Also Read: Hero Electric Announces Subscription Based Financing Plans

Hero Electric

Hero Electric Bikes

Optima

Flash

Dash

Photon

NYX

bjarppqg

(Hero Electric is offering discounts of up to ₹ 6,000 on purchase of new high-speed lithium-ion model)

Hero Electric has partnered with Autovert Technologies to offer Subscription based ownership for its models. Under the partnership, Autovert, a fintech start-up, will allow new customers of Hero Electric to opt for subscription-based plans for an all-inclusive price at the time of purchasing a new Hero Electric two-wheeler. The all-inclusive subscription plans will start for as low as ₹ 2,999 per month, and will allow Hero Electric customers to avail the electric two-wheeler, along with bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options.

Also Read: Hero Electric Is Market Leader In High-Speed Electric Two-Wheeler Segment

f63fdh8k

(Hero Electric says it engaged over 40,000 customers between April-July 2020)

0 Comments

With total sales of 1,113 units and a market share of 36 per cent during the first four months of FY'21, Hero Electric is the market leader in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India. The total sales in this segment were of 3,088 units. In fact, Hero commands 45 per cent share in the low-speed electric two-wheeler category which means at present it is the overall leader in the total electric two-wheeler space as of now. The company says it engaged over 40,000 customers in the first four months of the new financial year.

Hero Electric Offer Cash Benefits On Purchase Of New Models
