Hero Electric Offer Cash Benefits On Purchase Of New Models

Hero Electric has introduced special offers on the purchase of new high-speed lithium-ion electric scooters in India. Firstly, there is a flat cash discount of ₹ 3,000 on the high-speed lithium-ion range and if the new buyer purchases with a reference from an existing buyer, he or she further gets a discount of ₹ 2,000. Additionally, the person referring also gets an Amazon cash voucher of ₹ 1,000. All these offers are valid until August 31, 2020. Hero Electric introduced these offers on 15th August, which is Independence Day.

Hero Electric has partnered with Autovert Technologies to offer Subscription based ownership for its models. Under the partnership, Autovert, a fintech start-up, will allow new customers of Hero Electric to opt for subscription-based plans for an all-inclusive price at the time of purchasing a new Hero Electric two-wheeler. The all-inclusive subscription plans will start for as low as ₹ 2,999 per month, and will allow Hero Electric customers to avail the electric two-wheeler, along with bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options.

With total sales of 1,113 units and a market share of 36 per cent during the first four months of FY'21, Hero Electric is the market leader in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India. The total sales in this segment were of 3,088 units. In fact, Hero commands 45 per cent share in the low-speed electric two-wheeler category which means at present it is the overall leader in the total electric two-wheeler space as of now. The company says it engaged over 40,000 customers in the first four months of the new financial year.

