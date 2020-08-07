New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21

Hero Electric had a 36 per cent market share in high-speed electric two-wheeler segment with 1,113 units sold in the first four months of FY2021. The total electric scooter sales in the high-speed segment were 3,088 units.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Hero Electric commands a share of 36 per cent in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India

Highlights

  • Hero Electric despatched a total of 1,113 units in Apr-July 2020
  • Hero Electric commands 36% share in high-speed electric scooter segment
  • Hero Electric recently announced subscription-based plans its EVs

With total sales of 1,113 units and a market share of 36 per cent, Hero Electric is the market leader in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India. The total sales in this segment were of 3,088 units. With sales of 878 and 438 units respectively, Okinawa Auto Tech and Ather Energy make up the list of the three biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India for the time period of April-July 2020, according to VAHAN data. In fact, Hero commands 45 per cent share in the low-speed electric two-wheeler category which means at present it is the overall leader in the total electric two-wheeler space as of now. The company says it engaged over 40,000 customers in the first four months of the new financial year, which resulted in a six-fold increase in the company's online sales over the first four months of the previous financial year. Refer to the table below for unit-wise sales of the top 5 electric two-wheeler manufacturers.

EV Companies April-20 May-20 June-20 July-20 Total
Hero Electric 36 200 480 397 1,113
Okinawa 27 90 356 405 878
Ather 0 143 157 138 438
Ampere 4 44 155 195 398
Revolt 0 0 101 121 222

Also Read: Hero Electric Announces Subscription-Based Financing Plans

Hero Electric

Hero Electric Bikes

Optima

Flash

Dash

Photon

NYX

umvfoh18

(Hero Electric recently started a subscription-based ownership scheme for its electric two-wheeler range)

Commenting on the feat and impact of the brand's swift actions amidst the lockdown, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Our quick thinking, willingness to take risks, and trying different methods paid-off to not let the lockdown negatively impact our business. This fresh approach also kept our people, driven, and motivated and our stakeholders assured. We are happy to have been able to attract customers, more in fact, during this troubled period of lockdown and pandemic. Coming out on top with the highest number of electric scooters sold, across all categories - between April and July, 2020, is a testament of our unwavering determination to work harder. We have great plans for the second half of 2020, and we are not going to let anything deter us from achieving what we set out to this year. Our no-emission mission continues."

Also Read: Hero Electric Announces One Of A Kind Return Offer On Its Models

acve5ovo

(Hero Electric sold a total of 1,113 units in the first four months of FY'21)

0 Comments

Hero Electric recently announced its partnership with Autovert Technologies, to offer subscription plans for its electric scooter range. The all-inclusive subscription plans will start for as low as ₹ 2,999 per month, and will allow the company's customers to buy an electric two-wheeler, along with bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Electric Optima with Immediate Rivals

Hero Electric Optima
Hero Electric
Optima

Latest News

Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Delhi Govt. Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs; Waivers On Loan Interest And Registration Fees
Delhi Govt. Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs; Waivers On Loan Interest And Registration Fees
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Modern Driver-Assistance Technology 'Far From Reliable' - AAA Study
Modern Driver-Assistance Technology 'Far From Reliable' - AAA Study
Uber Eats Generates More Than Double The Revenue Of Its Core Ride-Sharing Business
Uber Eats Generates More Than Double The Revenue Of Its Core Ride-Sharing Business
Mahindra’s Q1 FY2021 Profit Slumps 97% Year-On-Year
Mahindra’s Q1 FY2021 Profit Slumps 97% Year-On-Year
New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video
New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia Sonet Global Debut Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hero Electric Bikes

Hero Electric Optima
Hero Electric Optima
₹ 41,770 - 61,866 *
Hero Electric Flash
Hero Electric Flash
₹ 37,078 - 49,663 *
Hero Electric Dash
Hero Electric Dash
₹ 62,000 *
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 86,490 *
Hero Electric NYX
Hero Electric NYX
₹ 61,866 *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Kia Sonet Global Debut Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities