Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring back the iconic Karizma brand with the all-new Karizma XMR 210 which is set to be launched on August 29, 2023. The new Karizma is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up, based on a new platform, new design, latest features and more. It will be Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle and will be powered by the company’s first liquid-cooled engine, boasting of features and performance, with which the company will be looking to repeat the magic of the original Karizma, an iconic motorcycle in Indian two-wheeler history. Here’s what to expect from the new Karizma.

All-new 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine is expected to be a four-valve unit with a high-revving nature and refined performance.

New Karizma XMR 210 Engine

As the name suggests, the new Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by a new 210 cc, DOHC, four-valve engine which is expected to put out around 25 bhp and 20 Nm. The liquid-cooled engine is likely to be a refined, free-revving unit with a redline of close to 10,000 rpm, and power will be transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Karizma XMR will feature a new steel trellis frame, standard dual-channel ABS and monoshock rear suspension.

New Frame & Components

The engine will be installed around a new steel trellis frame, and the bike will run on 17-inch alloys with standard dual-channel ABS. Up front will be a telescopic fork set-up and rear suspension duties will be handled by a monoshock. Clip-on handlebars are not expected to offer a too committed riding stance, which will likely offer comfortable ergonomics, designed for the daily commute as well as occasional touring duties.

Bold new design will be sporty and aggressive, with full-LED lighting and an aggressive new face.

Karizma XMR 210 Design

The new Karizma is expected to come with an aggressive new design which will be contemporary, yet sporty. Sharp lines and creases will define the bodywork and a full fairing will underscore its sporty personality, as will the muscular fuel tank. But more of an outright sports bike, the design will be more of a sport tourer, and it will get features like a split-seat design and a sharp, upswept tail section.

The new Karizma is expected be loaded with all contemporary features, including a full-colour instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Karizma XMR 210 Features

Apart from standard dual-channel ABS, the Karizma XMR 210 is expected to get full LED lighting, with LED DRLs, as well as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity with all necessary information, including navigation through a dedicated app.

The new Karizma is expected to be offered in bright and attractive colour options, including the iconic yellow shade of the first-gen Karizma.

Karizma XMR 210 Expected Price

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will likely be offered in a few variants with different levels of kit and components. It will go head on with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Pulsar F250 as well as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.