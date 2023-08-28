Login

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

The new Hero Karizma is all set to make its debut on August 29, 2023, with the revival of the iconic brand name from Hero MotoCorp. Will it be a game changer? Here’s what to look out for.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Aug-23 12:56 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Karizma XMR 210 launching on August 29
  • New engine, new frame, new design expected
  • More performance-oriented Karizma expected

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring back the iconic Karizma brand with the all-new Karizma XMR 210 which is set to be launched on August 29, 2023. The new Karizma is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up, based on a new platform, new design, latest features and more. It will be Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle and will be powered by the company’s first liquid-cooled engine, boasting of features and performance, with which the company will be looking to repeat the magic of the original Karizma, an iconic motorcycle in Indian two-wheeler history. Here’s what to expect from the new Karizma.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR 210 Design Revealed On Official Website

All-new 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine is expected to be a four-valve unit with a high-revving nature and refined performance.

 

New Karizma XMR 210 Engine

 

As the name suggests, the new Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by a new 210 cc, DOHC, four-valve engine which is expected to put out around 25 bhp and 20 Nm. The liquid-cooled engine is likely to be a refined, free-revving unit with a redline of close to 10,000 rpm, and power will be transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

The new Karizma XMR will feature a new steel trellis frame, standard dual-channel ABS and monoshock rear suspension.

 

New Frame & Components

 

The engine will be installed around a new steel trellis frame, and the bike will run on 17-inch alloys with standard dual-channel ABS. Up front will be a telescopic fork set-up and rear suspension duties will be handled by a monoshock. Clip-on handlebars are not expected to offer a too committed riding stance, which will likely offer comfortable ergonomics, designed for the daily commute as well as occasional touring duties.

 

Bold new design will be sporty and aggressive, with full-LED lighting and an aggressive new face.

 

Karizma XMR 210 Design

 

The new Karizma is expected to come with an aggressive new design which will be contemporary, yet sporty. Sharp lines and creases will define the bodywork and a full fairing will underscore its sporty personality, as will the muscular fuel tank. But more of an outright sports bike, the design will be more of a sport tourer, and it will get features like a split-seat design and a sharp, upswept tail section. 

 

The new Karizma is expected be loaded with all contemporary features, including a full-colour instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Karizma XMR 210 Features

 

Apart from standard dual-channel ABS, the Karizma XMR 210 is expected to get full LED lighting, with LED DRLs, as well as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity with all necessary information, including navigation through a dedicated app.

 

The new Karizma is expected to be offered in bright and attractive colour options, including the iconic yellow shade of the first-gen Karizma.

 

Karizma XMR 210 Expected Price

 

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will likely be offered in a few variants with different levels of kit and components. It will go head on with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Pulsar F250 as well as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

# Karizma XMR 210# New Karizma# Hero Karizma XMR

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn