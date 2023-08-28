Login

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Design Revealed In Official Website

The official webpage for the upcoming new Hero Karizma XMR 210 has gone live. The new Karizma XMR 210 will be launched on August 29, 2023.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

26-Aug-23 01:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Karizma XMR 210 to be launched on Aug 29, 2023
  • All-new engine, new frame, features expected
  • Price expected to be under Rs. 2 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has revealed a silhouette of the new Karizma XMR 210 on the brand’s official webpage. The page which still doesn’t disclose the new Karizma in all its glory, gives quite a few details of the design of the bike. The new Karzima XMR 210, as it will be called, will be an all-new motorcycle from the ground up, based on a new liqjuid-cooled, 210 cc engine, new frame and a sporty new design. It’s a model which makes a comeback, paying homeage to its iconic lineage.

 

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will sport an aggressive face with LED headlights with LED DRLs.

 

While releasing multiple teasers of the new Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp’s official webpage does reveal some details about the design, including the aggressive face with LED headlights, muscular fuel tank and the full fairing. The bike will get a telescopic front fork set-up and monoshock rear suspension and will likely get a steel trellis frame with a box type swingarm. The wheels are expected to be 17-inch alloys at both ends and dual-channel ABS is expected as standard.

 

The engine is expected to be a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve unit.

 

The design is more of a sport touring machine, than and out and out aggressive sports bike. Other design elements will include a split seat set-up, with an upswept and sharp tail section. The clip-on handlebars will not be too aggressive and low slung and are expected to offer a comfortable riding stance, to be equally at ease within the city and for longer rides out on the highway. A full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity is also expected on the new Karizma XMR 210.

 

The crankcases are expected be finished in a copper coloured shade. The XMR 210 will feature Hero MotoCorp's first liquid-cooled engine.

 

The new Karizma is expected to be powered by an all-new 210 cc engine, Hero MotoCorp’s first liquid-cooled motor, and output is expected to be around 25 bhp and 20 Nm. The engine is likely to be a free-revving unit with a redline of close to 10,000 rpm and will come with a 6-speed gearbox. Once it’s launched on August 29, the new Karizma is expect to command a price tag of under Rs. 2 lakh, and will compete with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

