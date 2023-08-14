Login

Hero Karizma XMR Teased Again; More Design Details Revealed

In its latest teaser for the Karizma XMR, Hero MotoCorp has revealed the shape of the fuel tank of the upcoming bike.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Aug-23 01:45 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Karizma XMR teased again
  • New design details revealed
  • Unveil on August 29, 2023

Hero MotoCorp is all set to take the wraps off the brand new Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023. The Karizma brand returns in the Hero line-up after a gap of more than three years. The motorcycle is likely to get a nice, aggressive design. And with the latest teaser, it is evident that the fuel tank is designed with nice contours and butch, muscular lines. As was the case earlier, the bike will have a half-fairing, up front.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Teased; Reveal On August 29, 2023

Few other design elements on the motorcycle include sporty split seats with a upswept rear section, 17-inch alloy wheels and clip-on handlebars. A spyshot also revealed that the new motorcycle is likely to have a fully digital instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity. We expect the motorcycle to have full LED lighting as well.  

 

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan To Return As Brand Ambassador Of Hero Karizma XMR

The new Karizma XMR is built on an all-new platform and is likely to get a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine, expected to put out 25 bhp 30 Nm. The bike is likely to have a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle could have a steel trellis frame and a box-type swingarm. 

The Hero Karizma XMR will be positioned as the company’s flagship motorcycle, and is likely to go up against the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Yamaha YZF R 15 V4. We expect it to be priced between Rs. 1.6 lakh to Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Hero Karizma# Karizma XMR 210# Hero Karizma XMR# Hrithik Roshan

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 74,900 - 78,700

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Karizma XMR Teased Again; More Design Details Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn