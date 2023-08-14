Hero Karizma XMR Teased Again; More Design Details Revealed

Hero MotoCorp is all set to take the wraps off the brand new Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023. The Karizma brand returns in the Hero line-up after a gap of more than three years. The motorcycle is likely to get a nice, aggressive design. And with the latest teaser, it is evident that the fuel tank is designed with nice contours and butch, muscular lines. As was the case earlier, the bike will have a half-fairing, up front.

Few other design elements on the motorcycle include sporty split seats with a upswept rear section, 17-inch alloy wheels and clip-on handlebars. A spyshot also revealed that the new motorcycle is likely to have a fully digital instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity. We expect the motorcycle to have full LED lighting as well.

The new Karizma XMR is built on an all-new platform and is likely to get a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine, expected to put out 25 bhp 30 Nm. The bike is likely to have a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle could have a steel trellis frame and a box-type swingarm.

The Hero Karizma XMR will be positioned as the company’s flagship motorcycle, and is likely to go up against the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Yamaha YZF R 15 V4. We expect it to be priced between Rs. 1.6 lakh to Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).