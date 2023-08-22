New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Specs Teased Prior To Launch

Hero MotoCorp has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210, this time around, providing a sneak peak in the specs and other highlights of the motorcycle. The Karizma XMR 210 will be the successor to the iconic Karizma name that has represented Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle. The company will be officially launching the Karizma XMR 210 on the 29th of August in India.

In the latest teaser video, Hero has revealed that the motor powering the new Karizma will be a 210 cc unit, which we have already decoded from the name trademark stories reported earlier. The liquid-cooled mill will feature a DOHC head configuration, thus also confirming it will have 4-valve setup. This will allow the motor to rev higher effortlessly, with a redline at 10,000 rpm as displayed in the end of the video where the instrument console is shown. Apart from that, the bike will feature dual-channel ABS which is pretty much a given fact for a motorcycle in this segment.





Hero had also released another teaser video recently, which confirmed that the Karizma XMR 210 will be offered in the iconic yellow shade, meanwhile, the engine crankcase cover will be finished in copper giving it an upmarket flagship motorcycle look and feel. Apart from that, an overall silhouette of the motorcycle provides a good idea of the bike’s proportions. It will feature an LED headlamp with LED DRLs.





Going by the information that is floating on the internet, the Karizma XMR 210 will feature a full fairing with an edgy design. The bike will be suspended by telescopic fork setup at the front and monoshock at the rear. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloys, while braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS, as teased in the video.



The bike will be powered by an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled single-pot mill that is expected to register 25 bhp of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

Expect the pricing for the Karizma XMR 210 to be priced in the ballpark of 2 lakh, ex-showroom. On the competition front, the motorcycle will lock horns with the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the Yamaha YZF-R15 in terms of pricing.