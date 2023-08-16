Login

Hero MotoCorp Teases Karizma XMR Headlamps Ahead Of Debut

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR will be unveiled on August 29, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Aug-23 11:44 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle will sport a full LED headlamp, flanked by angular DRLs
  • Powered by Hero MotoCorp’s first liquid-cooled engine
  • Rivals will include the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 220 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Hero MotoCorp has teased the headlamp of its upcoming motorcycle, the Karizma XMR ahead of its debut on August 29. Previously, the brand has teased the motorcycle’s silhouette offering a glimpse of the shape of its fairing and fuel tank. This motorcycle will mark the Karizma nametag’s return to Hero MotoCorp’s line-up after a gap of 3 years. In fact, Hrithik Roshan too recently announced on his Twitter handle that he would return as the brand ambassador for the new Hero Karizma XMR.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Teased Again; More Design Details Revealed

The motorcycle will sport a full LED headlamp, flanked by angular DRLs

 

As seen in the teaser, the motorcycle will sport a full LED headlamp, flanked by angular DRLs. Leaked images, including those from a dealer event that have surfaced over time have pointed towards the motorcycle featuring design elements like a full-fairing, split seats with a upswept rear section, 17-inch alloy wheels and clip-on handlebars. Some spy shots of the motorcycle have also hinted at the possibility of the motorcycle featuring a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Teased Ahead Of Debut

The motorcycle will be powered by Hero's first liquid-cooled engine

 

The Karizma XMR is also expected to be built on an all-new platform featuring a steel trellis frame with a box-type swingarm. It will be powered by Hero MotoCorp’s first liquid-cooled engine, which is said to be a 210 cc mill.  As for the output, we expect the engine to produce around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Upon its launch, the Karizma XMR will rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250 in India. ,

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Karizma XMR# Hero Karizma design

