Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 22, 2024
Highlights
- The Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries will begin from April 15 onwards.
- The Mavrick 440 will be sold via the Premia dealerships.
- Hero is offering the ‘Mavrick Kit’ worth Rs 10,000 to initial customers.
Hero MotoCorp will begin deliveries of its new flagship, the Mavrick 440 from April 15, 2024, onwards. Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 began earlier this year with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh, and going up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Mavrick 440 is the second product to come from the Hero and Harley-Davidson partnership with the H-D X440 being the first.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
The Hero Mavrick 440 is designed as a neo-retro motorcycle with a round LED headlamp, signature LED DRLs, LED taillight and a muscular 13.5-litre fuel tank. The bike weighs 187 kg, which is about 4 kg lighter than the Harley X440. The bike gets the same mainframe but with a new rear subframe.
The Mavrick 440 draws power from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.
The Hero Mavrick 440 is available in three variants. The base variant gets the Arctic White paint scheme and spoked wheels. The mid variant gets the metallic blue and red colours with alloy wheels, while the top variant gets the matte black and gloss black colour options, machined finish on the engine and alloy wheels, as well as the 3D Mavrick emblem on the fuel tank. All three variants get the LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The top variant adds connected features to the motorcycle.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero MotoCorp is also offering a ‘Mavrick Kit’ of accessories to the first set of buyers of the 440 cc bike, which is said to be worth Rs. 10,000. The kit is likely to comprise accessories but Hero is yet to give a breakdown of the same.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16967 second ago
The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore
-6196 second ago
The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.
-5200 second ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
-4699 second ago
Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.
1 minute ago
The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
7 minutes ago
Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.
1 hour ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
2 hours ago
The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
21 hours ago
He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
21 hours ago
The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.
1 day ago
The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
1 day ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.
2 days ago
Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?
3 days ago
The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio
6 days ago
The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.