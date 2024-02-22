Login

Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15

The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 22, 2024

  • The Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries will begin from April 15 onwards.
  • The Mavrick 440 will be sold via the Premia dealerships.
  • Hero is offering the ‘Mavrick Kit’ worth Rs 10,000 to initial customers.

Hero MotoCorp will begin deliveries of its new flagship, the Mavrick 440 from April 15, 2024, onwards. Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 began earlier this year with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh, and going up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Mavrick 440 is the second product to come from the Hero and Harley-Davidson partnership with the H-D X440 being the first. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained

The Hero Mavrick 440 is designed as a neo-retro motorcycle with a round LED headlamp, signature LED DRLs, LED taillight and a muscular 13.5-litre fuel tank. The bike weighs 187 kg, which is about 4 kg lighter than the Harley X440. The bike gets the same mainframe but with a new rear subframe.

 

The Mavrick 440 draws power from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. 

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 is available in three variants. The base variant gets the Arctic White paint scheme and spoked wheels. The mid variant gets the metallic blue and red colours with alloy wheels, while the top variant gets the matte black and gloss black colour options, machined finish on the engine and alloy wheels, as well as the 3D Mavrick emblem on the fuel tank. All three variants get the LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The top variant adds connected features to the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights

Hero MotoCorp is also offering a ‘Mavrick Kit’ of accessories to the first set of buyers of the 440 cc bike, which is said to be worth Rs. 10,000. The kit is likely to comprise accessories but Hero is yet to give a breakdown of the same.


 

