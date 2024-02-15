Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- The top-spec variant gets diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Colour options depend on the variant you opt for
- Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440
Hero Motocorp recently unveiled its flagship motorcycle – the Mavrick 440 – at the Hero World 2024 event, and now the brand has officially launched its first middleweight motorcycle. While sticking to its roots with the Harley-Davidson X440, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with a distinctive design language and feature set. Alongside the launch, Hero introduced the 'Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer,' extending benefits to early adopters who reserve the Mavrick 440 before March 15th. This exclusive offer includes a personalised Mavrick kit containing accessories and merchandise valued at Rs 10,000.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Hero Mavrick 440: Design
The Mavrick leans towards a roadster silhouette.
Sharing the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, the Hero Mavrick 440 showcases distinctive design elements. In contrast to its American counterpart, the Mavrick leans towards a roadster silhouette rather than a cruiser profile. Its design elements such as the round LED headlight, muscular 13.5-litre fuel tank, and sleek side panels contribute to its roadster appeal. The Mavrick 440 is available in five colour options: Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black, and Enigma Black.
Hero Mavrick 440: Features
It gets all LED lighting.
As for its features, it gets all-LED headlights and tail lights, along with a fresh digital instrumentation equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, a low fuel indicator, and distance to empty readings. Moreover, the top-spec of the Mavrick 440 benefits from the e-Sim-based connectivity, providing access to over 35 functions via the Connected 2.0 app, including real-time information and tracking capabilities.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440: Engine
It is Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440.
Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440, the Mavrick 440 features a distinct tune, delivering 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. While the engine specifications mirror those of its American counterpart, the Mavrick's tuning is poised to enhance its rideability and performance.
Hero Mavrick 440: Cycle Parts
The top-spec variant benefits from diamond-cut alloy wheels.
While maintaining the trellis frame shared with the X440, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with a telescopic fork at the front and 7-step twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Mavrick 440 is offered in three trim levels, with the base variant featuring spoke wheels, the mid-spec getting alloy wheels, and the top-spec variant sporting diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
Hero Mavrick 440: Variants and Prices
It is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh.
The Hero Mavrick 440 is available in three variants, with an introductory price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the base model. The mid and top trims are priced at Rs 2.14 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).All three variants vary in terms of features, and colour schemes.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16949 second ago
The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.
-14089 second ago
Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.
-13227 second ago
Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates
-9892 second ago
Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went
-7406 second ago
The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.
-5867 second ago
The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.
-5373 second ago
Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.
-4988 second ago
With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
-770 second ago
The decision to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars has been made to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the use of foreign currency
58 minutes ago
The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world
-4988 second ago
With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
1 day ago
With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top
7 days ago
This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.
15 days ago
Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle.
19 days ago
Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering