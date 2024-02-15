Login

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The top-spec variant gets diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Colour options depend on the variant you opt for
  • Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440

Hero Motocorp recently unveiled its flagship motorcycle – the Mavrick 440 – at the Hero World 2024 event, and now the brand has officially launched its first middleweight motorcycle. While sticking to its roots with the Harley-Davidson X440, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with a distinctive design language and feature set. Alongside the launch, Hero introduced the 'Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer,' extending benefits to early adopters who reserve the Mavrick 440 before March 15th. This exclusive offer includes a personalised Mavrick kit containing accessories and merchandise valued at Rs 10,000.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh

 

Hero Mavrick 440: Design

 

The Mavrick leans towards a roadster silhouette.

 

Sharing the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, the Hero Mavrick 440 showcases distinctive design elements. In contrast to its American counterpart, the Mavrick leans towards a roadster silhouette rather than a cruiser profile. Its design elements such as the round LED headlight, muscular 13.5-litre fuel tank, and sleek side panels contribute to its roadster appeal. The Mavrick 440 is available in five colour options: Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black, and Enigma Black.

 

Hero Mavrick 440: Features

 

It gets all LED lighting.

 

As for its features, it gets all-LED headlights and tail lights, along with a fresh digital instrumentation equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, a low fuel indicator, and distance to empty readings. Moreover, the top-spec of the Mavrick 440 benefits from the e-Sim-based connectivity, providing access to over 35 functions via the Connected 2.0 app, including real-time information and tracking capabilities.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

 

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine

 

It is Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440. 

 

Powered by a 440 cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson for the X440, the Mavrick 440 features a distinct tune, delivering 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. While the engine specifications mirror those of its American counterpart, the Mavrick's tuning is poised to enhance its rideability and performance.

 

Hero Mavrick 440: Cycle Parts

 The top-spec variant benefits from diamond-cut alloy wheels.

 

While maintaining the trellis frame shared with the X440, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with a telescopic fork at the front and 7-step twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Mavrick 440 is offered in three trim levels, with the base variant featuring spoke wheels, the mid-spec getting alloy wheels, and the top-spec variant sporting diamond-cut alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion

 

Hero Mavrick 440: Variants and Prices

 

It is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh.

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 is available in three variants, with an introductory price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the base model. The mid and top trims are priced at Rs 2.14 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).All three variants vary in terms of features, and colour schemes.  

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick# Hero Mavrick launched# Hero Mavrick 440 Highlights
