Hero MotoCorp Announces Special Offers Under HERO GIFT For The Festive Season

To mark the beginning of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The special program brings a host of special offers for the festive season including model refreshes, retail benefits, special finance schemes, pre-booking offers and more. The company is betting big on the return to normalcy this festive season after a hiatus of two years, which is expected to push volumes for the manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the Super-6 Dhamaka package for scooters with benefits up to Rs. 13,500

\Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, "Serving the personal mobility needs of 100 million+ customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied by thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them."

Hero MotoCorp will be introducing refreshed versions of its existing models. This includes the Hero Splendor+ in the Silver Nexus Blue shade, while the Hero Glamour gets a new Canvas Red colour. Interestingly, actor Ram Charan has been announced the new brand ambassador for the Glamour XTEC 125. Furthermore, the Hero HF Deluxe gets new gold stripes while the Pleasure+ XTEC scooter now comes in a new Pole Star Blue paint scheme. The festive product portfolio will also include the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition.

Hero plans to introduce the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 during the festive season

Customers can avail of insurance benefits, easy financing schemes including buy now pay later, low down payment, cash EMI, five-year standard warranty, cash benefits and more. There's also the Suvidha Scheme available for vehicle financing that allows customers to take a loan by presenting only their Aadhaar Card.

With respect to the scooter line-up, Hero MotoCorp has announced the Super-6 Dhamaka package that brings benefits up to Rs. 13,500. This includes a year-long insurance benefit, two-year free maintenance, Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 4,000 GoodLife Gift vouchers, five-year warranty and six-months EMI offers with zero per cent interest. Under Hero GIFT, the company is offering an Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus on the Hero Premium Range. Customers also get a chance to participate in a workshop with rally rider CS Santosh. Although not officially announced, Hero is expected to introduce the Maestro Xoom 110 scooter this festive season in the country