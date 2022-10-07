Hero's Vida Working With Ather To Share Charging Infrastructure For Electric Scooters

Hero MotoCorp's Chairman and CEO, Pawan Munjal has said that the company is working with Ather Energy on the possibility of being able to use each other's charging infrastructure for their respective electric scooter. The information was shared with the media by Munjal on the sidelines of the launch of the company's EV arm Vida's first product - the V1 electric scooter. Interestingly, while the Vida V1 is technically a rival to the Ather 450 range of scooters, Hero MotoCorp is also the biggest shareholder in the Bengaluru-based company.

Hero and Ather are working on mutually being able to use the charging infrastructure, between their respective EVs.

Talking about the company's partnership with Ather, Pawan Munjal said, "We are a strategic investor there, the largest shareholder in Ather. Good partnership. We keep exchanging technologies, amongst ourselves. I know that we are working on mutually being able to use the charging infrastructure, between Vida vehicles and Ather vehicles."

While Pawan Munjal did not go into the specifics, this is certainly an important announcement. This means owners of Vida V1 will be able to use the existing charging infrastructure that Ather has already set up across India. On the other hand, once Hero starts setting up its charging infrastructure, it will offer existing Ather owners access to a wider charging network.

The Vida V1 comes with a high-voltage Lithium-Ion based battery of 3.94 kWh in the V1 Pro while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with a 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph.

The new Vida V1 electric scooter is offered in two variants the V1 Plus and the V1 Pro, which are priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. While bookings for the electric scooter will begin on October 10, deliveries will commence in December 2022.