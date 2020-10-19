Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470

New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At ₹ 64,470

The Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent comes with an all-black paint job that can be further enhanced by the three body graphics themes sold separately by the two-wheeler maker.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The three custom graphic themes are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 899 each expand View Photos
The three custom graphic themes are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 899 each

Highlights

  • The Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent brings an all-black paint scheme
  • The 3 body graphics were selected from the Hero CoLabs contest
  • The custom body graphics can be added at a premium of Rs. 899

Hero MotoCorp is on a launch spree of special edition models across its commuter range and the latest two-wheeler to get the special treatment is the Splendor+ motorcycle. The company has introduced the new Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent customised edition priced at ₹ 64,470 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Black and Accent gets an all-black paint scheme while also adding custom body graphics to the motorcycle that customerrs can purchase separately. This is the third special edition from the company after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition, Hero Glamour Blaze Edition and Hero Pleasure+ Platinum.

Also Read: Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 60,950 

9egm3s84

The 3 custom body graphics were selected from over 10,000 entries in the Hero CoLabs contest

The Black and Accent customisation programme is a segment-first option and is a result of the brand's 'Hero CoLabs' contest that was held earlier this year. The contest saw over 10,000 registrations creating different graphic design themes for the Splendor+. The top three designs shortlisted have now been put into production by the two-wheeler maker.

Speaking about the contest and the design theme, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said, "This is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp's new vision and mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. Within five months, we have put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to our customers. We will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future."

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At ₹ 72,950

kmo55d1c

Customers can also purchase the Hero 3D logo separately along with the rim tape priced at ₹ 1399

The Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent gets an all-black paint scheme as the base colour that extends to the alloy wheels, engine and chain cover. The body graphics are an optional extra priced at ₹ 899 and can be added to the motorcycle. The three graphics themes available include - Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow. Customers can also add a 3D Hero logo and rim tape that are sold separately and are priced at ₹ 1399.

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 72,200

djtrvt7g

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent

In contrast, the standard Hero Splendor+ gets silver-finished alloy wheels with dual-tone graphics. Power on the motorcycle continues to come from the BS6 compliant 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 8 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. There are no mechanical changes to the commuter offering. 

