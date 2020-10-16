Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950

Keeping up with its special releases for the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Pleasure+ Platinum edition priced at ₹ 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition version is priced at a premium of ₹ 2,000 over the top-spec alloy wheel equipped version. For the extra money that you spend, the new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum edition gets a new styling theme that includes a new matte black colour complemented by brown inner panels. There's new chrome accents on the rear-view mirrors, muffler protector, handlebar ends and fender stripe, all of which are intended to enhance the retro look on the scooter.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched In India

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum also gets a dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, a seat back rest for the pillion, white rim tape and a 3D logo badge. The scooter also gets a low-fuel indicator on the special edition model. The Pleasure+ special edition is the third such launch by Hero in recent times after the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition and the Glamour Blaze edition that were launched earlier this month.

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 retails between ₹ 56,800 and ₹ 58,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Speaking on the new special edition variant, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style."

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum that comes with the same BS6 compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection and XSens technology. The motor develops 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero claims an increment of 10 per cent in the fuel economy of the BS4 version, while acceleration is said to have gone up by 10 per cent. The new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum edition is available at dealerships. The scooter remains one of the more affordable choices in the 110 cc segment and competes against the TVS Scooty Zest 110.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.