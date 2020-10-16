Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 60,950

language dropdown

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum edition brings a retro styling theme on the scooter with new chrome accents, seat cover, matte black paint scheme and more.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum 110 edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 2,000 over the standard version expand View Photos
The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum 110 edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 2,000 over the standard version

Highlights

  • The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum gets a new matte black colour
  • The Pleasure+ Platinum gets new chrome highlights, new seat cover & more
  • The Pleasure+ Platinum is offered with the same 110 cc engine

Keeping up with its special releases for the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Pleasure+ Platinum edition priced at ₹ 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition version is priced at a premium of ₹ 2,000 over the top-spec alloy wheel equipped version. For the extra money that you spend, the new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum edition gets a new styling theme that includes a new matte black colour complemented by brown inner panels. There's new chrome accents on the rear-view mirrors, muffler protector, handlebar ends and fender stripe, all of which are intended to enhance the retro look on the scooter.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched In India

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum also gets a dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, a seat back rest for the pillion, white rim tape and a 3D logo badge. The scooter also gets a low-fuel indicator on the special edition model. The Pleasure+ special edition is the third such launch by Hero in recent times after the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition and the Glamour Blaze edition that were launched earlier this month.

big6k83c

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 retails between ₹ 56,800 and ₹ 58,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Speaking on the new special edition variant, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style."

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India

0 Comments

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum that comes with the same BS6 compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection and XSens technology. The motor develops 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero claims an increment of 10 per cent in the fuel economy of the BS4 version, while acceleration is said to have gone up by 10 per cent. The new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum edition is available at dealerships. The scooter remains one of the more affordable choices in the 110 cc segment and competes against the TVS Scooty Zest 110.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By Rs. 26,000
Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By Rs. 26,000
Honda 2Wheelers India Announces Super 6 Special Offers For The Festive Season
Honda 2Wheelers India Announces Super 6 Special Offers For The Festive Season
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 55,600 - 57,600
EMI Starts
1,83311.5% / 3 yrs
Scooter
Petrol
69 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Integrated Braking System
Integrated Braking System
Led Boot Lamp
Led Boot Lamp
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
New Analog Speedometer
New Analog Speedometer
Retro Headlamp
Retro Headlamp
Sporty Tail Lamp
Sporty Tail Lamp
Tubeless Tyres
Tubeless Tyres
Backview
Backview
Front View
Front View
Indicator
Indicator
Seating
Seating
Tail Light
Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities