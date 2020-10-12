Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready for the festive season by announcing the launch of the new Hero Glamour Blaze edition. The Glamour Blaze is a special edition model and is based on the Glamour 125. It is priced at ₹ 72,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour Blaze gets a new dual-tone colour scheme which is a combination of Matt Vernier Grey coupled with Funky Lime Yellow graphics. Additionally, the motorcycle also gets a USB charger on the handlebar along with a side-stand indicator.

The Hero Glamour Blaze gets the same 125 cc, single-cylinder, engine as the Glamour. It gets Hero's XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. The engine makes maximum power of 10.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine and chassis form the same base platform as the 2020 Hero Passion Pro, with the Glamour's engine bored out to 125 cc. The Glamour Blaze comes with a five-speed gearbox, with a one-down, four-up gearshift pattern.

(The new Hero Glamour Blaze edition gets a USB charger mounted on the handlebar as a factory fitted accessory)

Commenting on the new motorcycle, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Glamour is a highly popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country."

The new Hero Glamour also boasts of Hero's Auto Sail technology, which essentially allows the rider to crawl ahead in traffic, without downshifting, and also comes equipped with Hero's idle start-stop system, called i3S. The i3S system cuts the engine when the bike is stationary for a period of time, like at a stop light, and just a pull of the clutch re-starts the engine, ensuring better fuel efficiency.

