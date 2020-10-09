New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program

On the Company's premium range of motorcycles - Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200 - the RSA will be complimentary for a period of one-year.

Hero MotoCorp has announced a 24x7 Roadside Assistance program for all Hero customers expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp has announced a 24x7 Roadside Assistance program for all Hero customers

Highlights

  • 24x7 RSA package will be offered free for one year with some models
  • Roadside Assistance package includes all kinds of mechanical failures
  • The Roadside Assistance Program will cost Rs. 350 for one year

Hero MotoCorp has announced the introduction of a 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for Hero customers. The RSA program will provide 24x7 assistance to customers all across India, and will include on-call support, repair on spot, tow service to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, accidental assistance as well as key retrieval support. Customer will be able to easily access the RSA through the toll-free number or through the Hero Customer App.

uv63a4t

Hero MotoCorp introduced the  Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth with a new Matt Grey theme along with new design accents

Hero MotoCorp customers can enroll themselves for the RSA program through their nearest Hero MotoCorp authorised channel-partner at the attractive inaugural price of ₹ 350/- for an annual subscription. On the Company's premium range of motorcycles - Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200 - the RSA will be complimentary for a period of one-year. This scheme is effective from October 1, 2020.

tgp575vs

The Hero HF Deluxe is one of the highest-selling Hero motorcycles after the Hero Splendor

0 Comments

Hero MotoCorp has also launched a Mega Service Carnival for its customers across the country. The service carnival is being organised at authorised Hero customer touch points at more than 6,000 locations across the country. Customers can avail of discount on service labour charges, and get free washing, polishing and nitrogen filling. Hero is also offering an annual maintenance contract package, as well as attractive exchange offers up to ₹ 3,000 on new vehicle purchases. More details about the Mega Service Carnival are available at all Hero authorised dealerships across India.

