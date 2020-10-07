Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At ₹ 72,950

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition features a new Matt Grey Theme along with carbon fibre textured strips and new body graphics.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth gets a new colour and body graphics

  • Hero Maestro Edge 125 introduced in new Matt Grey theme
  • Maestro Edge 125 is Rs. 1,500 more expensive than standard variant
  • Mechanicals and features remain the same on the Stealth Edition

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 scooter keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition has been priced at ₹ 72,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), which is around ₹ 1,500 more than the standard disc brake variant. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth does not have any mechanical updates, but gets a new Matt Grey colour shade and theme, new body graphics, including a premium 'Stealth' crest badging, carbon fibre textured strips, white accents, and tone-on-tone stripes to give the Maestro Edge 125 a fresh updated look.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review

uv63a4t

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth gets a new Matt Grey theme along with new design accents

"We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand's appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona," said Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & After Sales, Hero MotoCorp.

cte6kapo

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 with front disc brake is still available on sale and is ₹ 1,500 less expensive than the Stealth edition

There are no mechanical updates on the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. The 125 cc scooter continues to be powered by a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth continues to get the same cycle parts and features as was offered on the standard Hero Maestro Edge 125, including the part-digital, part analogue instrument console, side stand indicator, LED taillights, external fuel-filler cap, mobile charging point and boot light. The scooter rides on a 12-inch alloy wheel on the front, and a 10-inch alloy wheel on the front, with a front disc brake, and combined braking system. Prices for the standard Hero Maestro Edge 125 begin at ₹ 69,250 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant, and ₹ 71,450 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the front disc brake variant.

Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Commuter, 70 Kmpl
Hero Splendor Plus
Price Starts
₹ 60,500 - 64,010
EMI Starts
₹ 1,995 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Super Splendor

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Super Splendor
Price Starts
₹ 67,300 - 70,800
EMI Starts
₹ 2,219 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Passion Pro i3S

Commuter, 84 Kmpl
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Price Starts
₹ 64,990 - 67,190
EMI Starts
₹ 2,143 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Commuter, 88.5 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Price Starts
₹ 58,500
EMI Starts
₹ 1,929 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero HF Deluxe

Commuter, 83 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe
Price Starts
₹ 48,000 - 57,175
EMI Starts
₹ 1,583 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Xtreme 160R

Commuter, 0 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 160R
Price Starts
₹ 99,950 - 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,296 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Pleasure

Scooter, 63 Kmpl
Hero Pleasure
Price Starts
₹ 46,100 - 48,100
EMI Starts
₹ 1,520 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero XPulse 200T

Off Road, 43 Kmpl
Hero XPulse 200T
Price Starts
₹ 94,000
EMI Starts
₹ 3,100 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Splendor Pro

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Hero Splendor Pro
Price Starts
₹ 49,598 - 51,476
EMI Starts
₹ 1,636 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Glamour 125

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Glamour 125
Price Starts
₹ 68,900 - 72,400
EMI Starts
₹ 2,272 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Splendor iSMART 110

Commuter, 75 Kmpl
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Price Starts
₹ 55,837
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero XPulse 200

Off Road, 42 Kmpl
Hero XPulse 200
Price Starts
₹ 1.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,686 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Passion Xpro

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Passion Xpro
Price Starts
₹ 57,200 - 59,900
EMI Starts
₹ 1,886 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Destini 125

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Hero Destini 125
Price Starts
₹ 65,810 - 68,600
EMI Starts
₹ 2,170 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Karizma ZMR

Sports, 35 Kmpl
Hero Karizma ZMR
Price Starts
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,561 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Glamour Programmed FI

Commuter, 86 Kmpl
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Price Starts
₹ 66,700
EMI Starts
₹ 2,200 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Scooter, 69 Kmpl
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Price Starts
₹ 55,600 - 57,600
EMI Starts
₹ 1,833 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Maestro Edge

Scooter, 65 Kmpl
Hero Maestro Edge
Price Starts
₹ 60,950 - 62,450
EMI Starts
₹ 2,010 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Xtreme 200S

Sports, 36.9 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 200S
Price Starts
₹ 98,500
EMI Starts
₹ 3,248 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Achiever

Commuter, 50 Kmpl
Hero Achiever
Price Starts
₹ 65,900 - 67,900
EMI Starts
₹ 2,173 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero HF Dawn

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Hero HF Dawn
Price Starts
₹ 37,625
EMI Starts
₹ 1,241 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Xtreme Sports

Commuter, 50 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme Sports
Price Starts
₹ 79,200 - 81,200
EMI Starts
₹ 2,612 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Glamour

Commuter, 60 Kmpl
Hero Glamour
Price Starts
₹ 58,400 - 60,400
EMI Starts
₹ 1,926 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Passion Pro 110

Commuter, 84 Kmpl
Hero Passion Pro 110
Price Starts
₹ 56,100
EMI Starts
₹ 1,850 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Duet

Scooter, 63.8 Kmpl
Hero Duet
Price Starts
₹ 47,250 - 48,900
EMI Starts
₹ 1,558 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Xtreme 200R

Sports, 39.9 Kmpl
Hero Xtreme 200R
Price Starts
₹ 89,900
EMI Starts
₹ 2,965 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Price Starts
₹ 67,950 - 70,150
EMI Starts
₹ 2,241 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Splendor iSmart

Commuter, 75 Kmpl
Hero Splendor iSmart
Price Starts
₹ 67,100
EMI Starts
₹ 2,213 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero HF Deluxe Eco

Commuter, 83 Kmpl
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Price Starts
₹ 48,009
EMI Starts
₹ 1,583 11.5% / 3 yrs
Kia Sonet First Look And Hero Xtreme 160R Review
20:02
Kia Sonet First Look And Hero Xtreme 160R Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Aug-20 06:40 PM
Hero Xtreme 160R Review
06:06
Hero Xtreme 160R Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-20 12:00 PM
2020 Hero Passion Pro Launch And Prices
02:23
2020 Hero Passion Pro Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Feb-20 03:46 PM
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
01:38
2020 Hero Glamour 125 Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Feb-20 03:42 PM
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
19:15
Hero Xpulse 200 Review & Xtreme 200s First Look, Volvo Classic Cars
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-May-19 08:30 PM
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
07:02
Hero XPulse 200 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 03:30 PM
Hero Xtreme 200S First Look
02:39
Hero Xtreme 200S First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 12:39 PM
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
19:29
Tata Tiago JTP, Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi e-Tron
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Nov-18 08:30 PM
The Car And Bike Show: Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi A6
20:31
The Car And Bike Show: Hero Xtreme 200R, Audi A6
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 02-Jun-18 08:30 PM
Triumph Street Scrambler, UM Renegade Classic, Hero Glamour 2017
19:36
Triumph Street Scrambler, UM Renegade Classic, Hero Glamour 2017
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 09-Sep-17 08:30 PM
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
Image of 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
Image of Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
Image of Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
Image of Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
Image of Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
Image of Hero Super Splendor Tyre
Image of Hero Super Splendor Tyre
Image of Passion Pro I3s Front
Image of Passion Pro I3s Front
Image of Passion Pro I3s Front Side
Image of Passion Pro I3s Front Side
Image of Passion Pro I3s Rear Side Profile
Image of Passion Pro I3s Rear Side Profile
Image of High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Image of High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Image of Long Seat
Image of Long Seat
Image of Self Start
Image of Self Start
Image of High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Image of High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
Image of Long Seat
Image of Long Seat
Image of Self Start
Image of Self Start
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
Image of Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
Image of 17
Image of 17
Image of 18
Image of 18
Image of 15
Image of 15
Image of Xpulse 200t Indicator
Image of Xpulse 200t Indicator
Image of Xpulse 200t Led
Image of Xpulse 200t Led
Image of Xpulse 200t Tank
Image of Xpulse 200t Tank
Image of Engine
Image of Engine
Image of Mileage
Image of Mileage
Image of 20160714050937 Bike 429
Image of 20160714050937 Bike 429
Image of Engine
Image of Engine
Image of Ismart 110 21
Image of Ismart 110 21
