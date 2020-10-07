Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 scooter keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition has been priced at ₹ 72,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), which is around ₹ 1,500 more than the standard disc brake variant. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth does not have any mechanical updates, but gets a new Matt Grey colour shade and theme, new body graphics, including a premium 'Stealth' crest badging, carbon fibre textured strips, white accents, and tone-on-tone stripes to give the Maestro Edge 125 a fresh updated look.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth gets a new Matt Grey theme along with new design accents

"We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand's appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona," said Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & After Sales, Hero MotoCorp.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 with front disc brake is still available on sale and is ₹ 1,500 less expensive than the Stealth edition

There are no mechanical updates on the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. The 125 cc scooter continues to be powered by a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth continues to get the same cycle parts and features as was offered on the standard Hero Maestro Edge 125, including the part-digital, part analogue instrument console, side stand indicator, LED taillights, external fuel-filler cap, mobile charging point and boot light. The scooter rides on a 12-inch alloy wheel on the front, and a 10-inch alloy wheel on the front, with a front disc brake, and combined braking system. Prices for the standard Hero Maestro Edge 125 begin at ₹ 69,250 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant, and ₹ 71,450 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the front disc brake variant.

