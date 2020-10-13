Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know

Most two-wheeler manufacturers are launching special edition models of their existing models in a bid to cash on the festive season which is now upon India. Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Stealth edition of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter. It is a special edition model and is priced ₹ 1,500 more than the standard model of the Maestro Edge 125. There are no mechanical changes on the Stealth edition and the features too stay the same. We tell you everything you need to know about the new scooter from Hero.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth gets a new Matt Grey theme along with new design accents

Updates

The Stealth edition of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets a Matt Grey colour shade, a new body graphics, including a premium 'Stealth' crest badging, carbon fibre textured strips, white accents, and tone-on-tone stripes. So, the scooter does look good in that shade of grey and black. Apart from the new graphics and the colour scheme, everything else on the scooter stays the same.

Engine Specifications and Features

(The features and specifications on the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth stay the same as on the regular Maestro Edge 125)

The Hero Maestro Edge Stealth edition continues to get the same 125 cc motor which is fuel-injected. It makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth continues to get the same cycle parts and features as is offered on the standard Hero Maestro Edge 125, including the part-digital, part analogue instrument console, side stand indicator, LED taillights, external fuel-filler cap, mobile charging point and boot light.

Pricing and Rivals

The Stealth edition is priced at ₹ 72,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is about ₹ 1,500 more than what the standard variant costs. The Maestro Edge goes up against the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Grazia 125.

