Hero Xoom 110: All You Need To Know

The Hero Xoom 110 scooter is now on sale in India, with bookings beginning on February 1, 2023. There are three variants on sale – LX, VX and ZX. The LX variant is priced at Rs. 68,599 while the VX variant is priced at Rs. 71,799 and the top-spec ZX variant is priced at Rs. 76,699. Now, the Xoom 110 is an all-new scooter and is positioned as a sporty 110 cc scooter in Hero’s scooter line-up. Here is everything you need to know about the Hero Xoom 110 scooter.

Variants & Features

The base LX variant is offered in only one colour – Polestar Blue. It gets a sheet metal drum brake and misses out on a variety of features like Bluetooth connectivity, diamond-cut alloy wheels, Hero intelligent cornering lights and Hero’s proprietary i3S or idle start-stop system. Plus, the LX variant has a digi-analogue instrument cluster.

The VX variant gets a cast-metal drum brake, gets three colour options – Polestar Blue, Black and Pearl Silver White. It misses out on Bluetooth connectivity, diamond-cut alloy wheels, Hero intelligent cornering lights and a disc brake. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster with an amber backdrop.

The top-spec ZX variant gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, disc brake up-front, idle start-stop system (i3S) and Hero’s segment-first intelligent cornering lights (HiCL). This is the first instance of an OEM offering cornering lights on a budget, mass-market two-wheeler. The HiCL is said to enhance safety of riders and works with the help of a gyroscope and an accelerometer which is built in. The ZX variant is offered in four colours – Matt Abrax Orange, Sports Red, Polestar Blue & Black. The fully digital instrument console on the ZX variant gets a blue backdrop.

Technical Specifications

Hero’s Xoom 110 gets a 110 cc single-cylinder engine, which is air-cooled and fuel-injected. It makes 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 8.70 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit. The ZX variant weighs 109 kg while the LX & VX variant weighs 108 kg. Hero claims that the Xoom 110 does the 0-60 kmph sprint in 9.35 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating 110 cc scooter, among the current crop of 110 cc scooters.

Design

Needless to say, the Hero Xoom 110 gets a nice, sporty design, with sharp edges and looks that will sit well with the youth. The front apron reminds you of the TVS NTorq 125 scooter, with the LED headlight and the H-shaped DRL motif. The side panels get creases and indents, making for a bold look. The seat is fairly wide and broad, and the rear section too looks sharp, complete with the grab-rail and the neat LED taillight.