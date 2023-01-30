  • Home
The Hero Xoom 110 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 68,599. Let's see how it measures up against its rivals in terms of pricing.
By Sidharth Nambiar
4 mins read
30-Jan-23 09:10 PM IST
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Price Comparison banner

The Hero Xoom is the newest addition into the 110-cc scooter segment. It has been launched with many new features such as a digital console, disc brakes and cornering lights. The scooter is powered by a 110 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled motor which develops a power output of 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque. Its main rivals include the Honda Dio, TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa Smart and its own sibling, the Hero Maestro Edge. 

The Hero Xoom has been launched with introductory prices ranging from Rs. 68,599 to Rs. 76, 699 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering its stylish looks and the fact that it comes loaded with some segment-first features, we think it is quite competitively priced. 

VariantPrice
LXRs. 68,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
VXRs. 71,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
ZXRs. 76,699 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

                                                     The Honda Dio

Its first rival is the Honda Dio. The Dio is powered by 110 cc motor that produces 7.6 bhp and 9 Nm of torque. It consists of many features such as LED headlamps, a digital instrument console and a 3-step Eco indicator. But most of these features don’t come as standard and are only available in the range-topping Deluxe variant. The Dio is available at prices of Rs. 68,625 for the standard variant and Rs. 72,626 for the Deluxe variant, which makes it a worthy competitor. (ex-showroom, Delhi)

VariantPrice
Dio STDRs. 68,625 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Dio DLXRs. 72,626 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

                                                         The TVS Jupiter

Next scooter on the list is the TVS Jupiter which has been widely successful in the Indian market. The Jupiter is powered by a 110 cc fuel injection engine which has a power output of 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. The most useful feature of the Jupiter is its IntelliGo system which automatically cuts engine power when idling for specific periods of time. The Jupiter has a starting price of Rs. 69,990 which goes up to Rs. 86,263 for the top-spec variant which is higher than the range topping Xoom (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jupiter’s design has seen minimal updates since its launch.

VariantsPrice
SMWRs. 69,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
BaseRs. 74,068 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
ZXRs. 78,843 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
ZX DiscRs. 82,843 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
ZX SmartXonnectRs. 85,673 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
ClassicRs. 86,263 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

 

                                              The Honda Activa Smart

The Activa Smart is the next scooter on this list. The Activa has been a household name in India for many years now as a result of its versatility. It features the same 110 cc engine as the Dio although the power figures are slightly different with 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque. The Activa is priced at Rs. 73,359 for the Standard variant and Rs. 80,537 for the H-smart variant that features keyless start function which is slightly higher than the range topping Xoom(ex-showroom, Delhi). Although the Activa is an economical and fun to drive scooter, the styling looks quite old and it misses out on some features for the price. 

VariantsPrices
Activa STDRs. 74,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Activa DLXRs. 77,036 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Activa H-SmartRs. 80,537 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

                                                  The Maestro Edge

Lastly, we have the Hero Maestro Edge which is powered by the same 110 cc motor producing 8 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. The Maestro Edge is priced at Rs. 68,698 for the version with drum brakes and Rs. 73,616 for the disc brake version which is similar to the Xoom(ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maestro Edge, however, does not have a lot of features possessed by the new Xoom and gets only marginally updated styling since its launch. 

VariantsPrice
MAESTRO EDGE ZX DRUMRs. 68,698 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
MAESTRO EDGE ZX DISCRs. 73,616 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

 

