Hero Xoom 110 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 68,599

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xoom 110 cc scooter at an introductory price of Rs. 68,599 (ex-showroom). It comes in a choice of 3 variants – LX, VX and ZX, with the entry-level variant LX priced at Rs. 68,599 (ex-showroom) and the high-end variant ZX priced at Rs. 76,699 (ex-showroom). It gets a lot of new features like cornering LED lamps, integrated braking system, and front disc brakes. Bookings for the vehicle are open from February 1. It is available in 5 colour options - Orange, Black, Red, Blue and White.

Variant Price LX Rs.68,599 VX Rs.71,799 ZX Rs.76,699

The Xoom is stylish in its appearance with its new H-shaped LED DRLs and X-shaped taillamps. It also gets cornering lights which is a segment-first feature. The higher variants feature 12-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1300 mm and it measures 1843 mm in length, 717 mm in width and 1188 mm in height. The ZX variant has a slightly wider body of 731 mm.

The features list of the Hero Xoom 110 also includes a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, telescopic front forks, front disc brake. The scooter will also get an i3s engine start/stop function and a USB charging port.

The scooter is powered by the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that powers the Maestro. This motor develops a power output of 8 bhp at 7250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm.