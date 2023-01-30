Hero Xoom 110 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 68,599

  • Home
Hero's new Xoom 110 cc scooter is offered in three variants - LX, VX, ZX, which are priced from Rs. 68.599 to Rs. 76,699.
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
30-Jan-23 03:37 PM IST
Highlights
  • All new Hero Xoom 110 launched
  • Launched at an introductory price of 68,599 (ex-showroom)
  • The scooter is powered by the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that powers the Maestro.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xoom 110 cc scooter at an introductory price of Rs. 68,599 (ex-showroom). It comes in a choice of 3 variants – LX, VX and ZX, with the entry-level variant LX priced at Rs. 68,599 (ex-showroom) and the high-end variant ZX priced at Rs. 76,699 (ex-showroom).  It gets a lot of new features like cornering LED lamps, integrated braking system, and front disc brakes. Bookings for the vehicle are open from February 1. It is available in 5 colour options - Orange, Black, Red, Blue and White.

VariantPrice
LXRs.68,599
VXRs.71,799
ZXRs.76,699

 

The Xoom is stylish in its appearance with its new H-shaped LED DRLs and X-shaped taillamps. It also gets cornering lights which is a segment-first feature. The higher variants feature 12-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1300 mm and it measures 1843 mm in length, 717 mm in width and 1188 mm in height. The ZX variant has a slightly wider body of 731 mm.

The features list of the Hero Xoom 110 also includes a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, telescopic front forks, front disc brake. The scooter will also get an i3s engine start/stop function and a USB charging port.

 

The scooter is powered by the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that powers the Maestro. This motor develops a power output of 8 bhp at 7250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm.

