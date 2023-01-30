  • Home
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

We compare Hero’s latest 110 cc scooter against some similarly priced rivals to see how they stack up on paper.
30-Jan-23
Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 110 cc scooter line-up with the new Xoom 110. Priced from Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Xoom has been launched in three variants with the top-spec ZX adding some segment first features such as cornering lights while bits such as the LED headlamp and taillight are standard across the range. In terms of rivals, the Xoom 110 is expected to face competition from the likes of the TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Dio, the Honda Activa and Hero’s Maestro Edge 110.

Also read: Hero Xoom 110 Launched in India

The Honda Dio is the lightest scooter of the lot

 Hero Xoom 110Hero Maestro Edge 110Honda DioHonda ActivaTVS Jupiter 110
Length x Width x Height1881 x 731 x 1118 mm1843 x 715 x 1188 mm1808 x 723 x 1150 mm1833 x 697 x 1156 mm1834 x 650 x 1115 mm
Wheelbase1300 mm1261 mm1260 mm1260 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight109 kg112 kg105 kg106 kg107 kg
Seat Height770 mm775 mm650 mm692 mm765 mm

 

Compared to the rivals here, the Xoom 110 certainly has a size advantage being longer and wider than the rest as well as having the longest wheelbase. The scooter isn’t the heaviest either with Maestro Edge 110 edging out the competition with a 112 kg kerb weight. The Honda Dio meanwhile has the most accessible seat at 650 mm with the Maestro Edge having the highest seating position.

Jupiter 110 and the Xoom 110 are the only models to get 12-inch front and rear wheels.

 

In terms of wheel size only the Jupiter and Xoom get 12 inch wheels at the front and rear with the Maestro Edge and Dio featuring 12-inch front and 10-inch rear units. The Xoom however edges out the Jupiter with its fatter 100/80 rear tyre compared to a 90/90 section unit.

 Hero Xoom 110Hero Maestro Edge 110Honda DioHonda ActivaTVS Jupiter 110
Engine110.9 cc110.9 cc109.51 cc109.51 cc109.7 cc
Power8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm7.66 bhp at 8000 rpm7.74 bhp at 8000 rpm7.78 bhp at7500 rpm
Torque8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm9 Nm at 4750 rpm8.90 Nm at 5500 rpm8.8 Nm at 5500 rpm
TransmissionCVTCVTCVTCVTCVT
Fuel Tank Capacity5.2 litre5 litre5.3 litre5.3 litres6 litres

The Maestro Edge is smaller in size than the Xoom 110 though is heavier.

Moving to the engine, the Xoom 110 and the Maestro Edge 110 have little to set them apart. Both feature a 110.9 cc unit developing identical power and torque at the same rpms. While the Hero engine has a marginal advantage in terms of power its Honda’s 109.51 cc mill in the Dio that has the torque advantage at 9 Nm at 4750 rpm. The Activa shares the same engine as the Dio though here it develops marginally more power but lesser torque. The Jupiter 110 meanwhile has the largest fuel tank in the segment at 6 litres.

