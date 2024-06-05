Login
Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition Launched At Rs. 80,967

The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition sits on top of the Xoom 110’s variant lineup and is offered in a new Matt Shadow Grey colour scheme.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Xoom Combat Edition is the new top-spec variant and gets a silver and grey colour scheme with contrasting graphics
  • There are no mechanical changes on the Hero Xoom Combat Edition
  • The Xoom Combat Edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 1,000 over the Xoom ZX

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new special edition for the Xoom 110 scooter. The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition is priced at Rs. 80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and brings new graphics inspired by jet fighters. Compared to the Xoom ZX, the new Xoom Combat is about Rs. 1,000 more expensive. 

 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 4 Per Cent To 498,123 Units

Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition 1

 

The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition sits on top of the Xoom 110’s variant lineup and gets the Matt Shadow Grey colour scheme with contrasting graphics on all the body panels. There are no mechanical changes with power coming from the same 110.9 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. 
 

Also read: Hero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 Launched At Rs 82,911
 

Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc and a rear drum brake with combi-braking as standard. The Xoom 110 rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. On the feature front, the sporty scooter gets LED DRLs, an LED projector headlamp and an H-themed LED taillight. 


Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition 2

 

Also read: Hero Xtreme 125R Vs TVS Raider Comparison Review
 

The Hero Xoom 110’s USP are the cornering lights, which are segment-first. The scooter also gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero Xoom Combat Edition takes on the Honda Dio in the segment. 

